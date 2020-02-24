WIRE Buzz: Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols exit Riverdale; John Cena wraps Suicide Squad; more

Riverdale’s world of teenage angst, violence, sex, and other madness is having its “teen to adult” ratio tipped even further away from the norm. That’s because both Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are dropping out of The CW Archie adaptation after the end of the show’s fourth season.

According to TVLine, Cole Sprouse’s Jughead and Camila Mendes’ Veronica are going to be absent at least one parent apiece with the exit of the actors playing F.P. and Hermione, respectively. It’s not like the parents in Riverdale do a particularly good or mature job of handling their drama, but it’s going to be tough losing two of the show’s stalwarts — even if showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa allowed for the potential of the pair to return in the future.

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Neither departing actor gave reason for their decisions in their statements, though it seems to have been amicable on all ends. “I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.” Nichols echoed this sentiment, saying that she is “looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Riverdale airs "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder" during its fourth season run on Feb. 26.

Next, an update on a film that’s tangentially connected to Birds of Prey and the DC film world at large. Director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is finishing up its first stretch of filming, which means that the distant superhero film is making progress towards a teaser and, with that, a hint as to what exactly this movie is about — and how it fits into the oddball DCEU canon.

Joaquín Cosío, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchior, and Steve Agee all wrapped filming on Gunn’s first DC film after his brief estrangement from Marvel, according to the director. Gunn celebrated the occasion with a post on Instagram, thanking his cast members for their work on the project.

As production approaches “the finish line” on The Suicide Squad, Gunn gave fans a brief look at the Panama shooting location where the five cast members completed their roles (at least as far as principal photography goes). Interestingly, the characters these actors are playing is still something of an unconfirmed mystery. Kinnaman will reprise his role as team leader Rick Flag, and Melchior was eyed for Ratcatcher...but Agee’s assumed role as King Shark has been teased as not what it seems by Gunn:

And Cena and Cosío’s roles have been simply kept secret. Did they all get killed off? Did they all shoot together, meaning that their characters all interact in many of the same scenes? Without knowing much at all about the film, all that’s certain is that progress is being made towards a secretive — almost certainly bloody — finale.

The Suicide Squad enters theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Finally, fans of The Walking Dead got another look at the World Beyond thanks to the upcoming spin-off's new teaser footage dropped last night. From Scott Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, the series documents the trials and tribulations of the first generation raised in a zombified world.

Now the new teaser shows off how the tone will take more of a YA-in-zombieland vibe compared to the franchise's other entry, Fear the Walking Dead. The group of youths — including a pair of sisters out to help their dad — must survive the undead and the head of a mysterious force played by Julia Ormond.

A bowling ball, a spear, and a hint that fans might get themselves an undead Home Alone make the trailer an exciting one. Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Ormond star in the two season limited event.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond hits AMC on April 12.