WIRE Buzz: Boba Fett actor raring to go for more Star Wars; Call of Duty trailer; and Transformers

Temuera Morrison made his triumphant return to the world of Star Wars, playing the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, in last week's episode of The Mandalorian and if the actor has his way, it won't end there. "I think a lot of it depends on how things go with this season, but I don’t really know. I wanted to bring everything I had to that [episode] and give them a glimmer of what I can offer. There’s room for this to go someplace. I hope I’m going to be included," he said during an interview with The New York Times.

A longtime fan favorite, Fett's re-introduction into the galaxy far, far away could prompt Lucasfilm to revisit a potential spinoff for the character. Fans are going absolutely nuts for the way he took care of those Stormtroopers in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," which means he's still as popular as ever. At one point, James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones 5) was going to write/direct a Rogue One-type prequel film centered around the OG bounty hunter. The project, which also had Josh Trank (Chronicle, Capone) attached as director, was eventually put on hold when Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office. In early November of this year, however, it was reported that a Boba Fett miniseries for Disney+ was on the verge of filming.

Morrison is down, just don't ask him if knows how Boba escaped from the Sarlacc pit. "There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history," he said. "The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place? I can find out more on the internet."

Morrison originally played Jango Fett and the entirety of the Republic's clone army in George Lucas' three Star Wars prequels. Since Boba was a clone of Jango, it only made sense to bring Morrison back for The Mandalorian, which takes place five years after Return of the Jedi. Following the events of Episode 6, Fett and his associate, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), are in the debt of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) until Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) is saved from the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Episodes 1-6 of The Mandalorian's second season are currently available to stream on Disney+. Only two episodes remain for the current season.

It's the U.S. versus the U.S.S.R. in the cinematic Season 1 trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

After being tortured by CIA agent Russell Adler, ex-KGB leader Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin is out for revenge and has enough Nova 6 nerve gas to establish a new world order. Set in 1984, Season 1 (launching for free next Wednesday, Dec. 16) hops all around the world, from a secret American safe-house in West Berlin to a retro mall in New Jersey. With the new content, players will gain access to "double weapon XP, Black Ops Cold War double XP, as well as a massive expansion of free content as Black Ops Cold War and Warzone connect," reads the release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now on sale for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X & S.

There's more than meets the eye in the official trailer for Earthrise, the second installment in Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, which dropped its first teaser back in late Spetember. With the Allspark M.I.A. and the Ark marooned in the middle of space, Optimus Prime (Jake Foushee) and the remaining Autobots embark on a quest that puts them squarely in the sights of a desperate Megatron (Jason Marnocha) and an independent group of Transformers known as the Mercenaries.

"We spent a lot of time developing the trilogy as a whole, so what I'm excited about is people trying to figure out how we get to Kingdom. Siege to Earthrise to Kingdom: it's three chapters of a trilogy, but they're distinctly different even though they tell one large story," showrunner F.J. DeSanto told SYFY WIRE over the summer.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise premieres on Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 30.