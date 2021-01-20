WIRE Buzz: 'Wonka' eyeing Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet; Marvel's 'Behind the Mask' documentary; Halloween Kills

A day after it was reported that Warner Bros. was moving forward with an origin movie about Willy Wonka, Collider brings word that the studio is eyeing Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet for the title role. Both are excellent choices, especially after their portrayal of famous literary/fictional characters like Spider-Man and Paul Atreides. As Collider notes, Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller were among the frontrunners back in 2018 when the movie first started to gain momentum.

Plot details are pretty much non-existent at this point, but if the studio really is hoping to hire a hot young actor, then it confirms that the film will take explore the formative years of Roald Dahl's iconic (not to mention eccentric) candy-maker.

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney; Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images & David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Longtime Harry Potter producer David Heyman is overseeing the project — currently titled Wonka — which will be directed by Paddington's Paul King. Simon Rich (An American Pickle) wrote the scrumptious screenplay and WB plans to release the film on March 17, 2023.

Michael Myers lives! In a brand-new production still from Halloween Kills, it becomes plainly clear that the famous killer was not burned alive at the end of the 2018 reboot. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) failed to defeat the Boogeyman, who lives to slash another night. And what a night it will be, folks.

"This film is about community fear, paranoia, misinformation and crowd panic," director David Gordon Green told Empire Magazine, which debuted the new image. "This movie is a great popcorn genre movie and not really any kind of statement, but it's strange how things line up. It couldn't be a more interesting time to release a movie like this."

The filmmaker's comment is similar to what he told Empire last summer: "The [2018 movie] was more about Laurie's life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge," Green continued. "It was personal. This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It's about how fear spreads virally."

Here's the new image:

Written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, Halloween Kills will slash its way into theaters Friday, Oct. 15.

Originally supposed to open in the fall of 2020, Kills was ultimately delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If movies are still being postponed by next fall, producer Jason Blum has said that the feature will be released no matter what. Halloween Kills will be followed by Halloween Ends on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Marvel's presence on Disney+ is growing yet again.

Today, the company announced a brand-new documentary special entitled Behind the Mask, which debuts on the streaming platform Friday, Feb. 12. The purpose of the feature is to "explore the power of identity behind the world's most iconic superheroes we know and love today," reads the synopsis. In particular, it focuses on the idea of alter egos (for heroes and villains alike) and how writers have "used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights." Featuring guests from Marvel's 80-year history, Behind the Mask take a deep dive into such beloved characters as Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and more.

Michael Jacobs directed the project, with Chris Gary and Ryan Simon producing for Tarmac Creative and Strike Anywhere. Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos are executive producers for Marvel.