Latest Stories

Jim Lee Batman At 80
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Jim Lee reveals latest sketch in marathon fundraising effort for local comics shops
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: May the 4th con goes virtual; Charlie Cox won't dare appear in Spider-Man 3; more
Avatar
Tag: Science
Glowing plants engineered with lit genes will make you feel like you live in Avatar
Optimus Prime
Tag: Movies
Animated Transformers prequel film rolling out with Toy Story 4 director
Robin Wright in Wonder Woman
More info i
(Credit: Warner Bros.)
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Wonder Woman Amazonian spinoff pitch sold by Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Apr 29, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Wonder Woman
Tag: Patty Jenkins
Tag: Gal Gadot
Tag: Geoff Johns

While we await the '80s-set follow-up to Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that she has plans in mind for a third film set in the franchise, as well as that Amazonian spinoff film that she was vaguely considering back in December. In fact, the Wonder Woman 1984 director and co-writer revealed that she has sold a pitch for the Amazonian spinoff film, which she would produce. 

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” Jenkins told Games Radar’s sister publication Total Film Magazine. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

More Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman 1984: Patty Jenkins hints at Diana's Indiana Jones-type role in the sequel
2020 movies
20 movies we're pumped for in 2020, from sequels (and more sequels) to new geek gold

Jenkins added that she plans to produce the spinoff film, but “hopefully” not direct. No early word whether or not notable Amazonians Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) or Antiope (Robin Wright) are involved.

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully. I’m going to try really hard not to,” Jenkins explained. “It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Jenkins originally told members of the press ahead of the trailer's release at CCXP in Brazil late last year that she was playing with the idea of making a spinoff about the Amazons.

Both Jenkins and Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot have both recently stated that audiences will see a more mature and wise Diana Prince in the follow-up to the 2017 film. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal star as the film’s two main antagonists: Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Wright, Nielsen, Chris Pine, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked co-star.

Originally scheduled to open June 5, Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to hit theaters on Friday, Aug. 14.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Wonder Woman
Tag: Patty Jenkins
Tag: Gal Gadot
Tag: Geoff Johns

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker