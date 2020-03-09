Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist recap: Do your thing

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist continues apace with emotional fuel, soaring music, and lots of confusing feelings. This week, we were blessed on a number of fronts — but as the show giveth, the show also taketh away. (There's a break-up and it is awkward.)

We're Courtney Enlow and Carly Lane, and this is our thing, so we're gonna do it.

Warning: Spoilers within for Season 1, Episode 5 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Credit: NBC

Family Feud

Courtney: OK, first of all, CAN WE AGREE AMONGST OURSELVES that Zoey is not at fault here? Her brother David is lying to his wife, drinking with his friends, leaving her pregnant and scared and alone. ABSOLUTELY NOT. Throw the whole David in the trash.

Carly: So, to an extent, I understand being stressed about a baby on the way. I even understand an expecting dad's need to maybe get out of the house and have a couple of beers with the bros every once in a while. What I do NOT understand is David not just a) doing this and lying about it to his wife Emily (who is VERY pregnant by the way), but b) doing this multiple times a week and lying about it!

Courtney: I have been pregnant twice and TRUST ME I spent a combined 18 months desperate for a few nights of cocktails and Beastie Boys jams but did I get them? NO. HOW DARE. Also, is Emily that pregnant? I feel like the bump sitch has been variable at best. Everyone carries different and maybe this series is choosing small bump representation which is great but I'm used to TV Pregnant being VERY BUMPTASTIC.

But Zoey's powers are clearly variable in terms of what she should help and what she should ignore. She can't save everyone — both because she can't but also because no one can, or should.

Carly: I did have a feeling that Zoey's ability to sense internal turmoil via the power of song was eventually going to backfire on her in a big way, but I was surprised by how it played out in this week's episode, namely because I think David is the one really in the wrong here.

Should Zoey have given her brother and his wife space to talk it out themselves? Probably, but I'm not a fan of the fact that she's made out to be the bad guy when the real issue here is that David needs to get his act together and put his dad pants on before the baby comes. That tense phone call between brother and sister at the end of the episode is definitely an indication that this issue may not be blowing over between them so easily any time soon.

Courtney: "You didn't lie and cover for me, so you're the assh*** here and I need some space from you." Eff that.

Credit: NBC

Peter Gallagher Sings Again!

Carly: Does Mitch Clarke singing to his wife forever tug at my heartstrings and make me grin like a fool? Yes. Does it happen every time the man belts it out on-screen? Abso-freaking-lutely yes. I feel like I say this each week, but dang, the storylines with Zoey's parents forever feel so real and genuine that I have to wonder if someone in the writer's room is pulling from a real-lived experience. Maggie debating whether or not to give up her business because Mitch isn't able to contribute as an active partner starts as an internal struggle, but it's one that slowly emerges to the surface throughout the episode before she eventually admits the truth to Zoey.

Courtney: Maggie's journey will be long and hard. When you've spent your entire life intertwined with this person — in marriage, in love, in business, in life — how do you pull yourself out of that when the person is still technically here? It's so hard and I love the way they're handling this character. I want such good things for her. I want good things for this whole family. Except David, I'm mad at David.

Carly: Of course, that's when we get Mitch's literal song and dance (gosh, the part where Gallagher twirls Jane Levy was TOO PRECIOUS) about how Maggie can't stop working because it's her thing, it's the thing she loves doing, and he's going to support her from the sidelines now. Did I mention I love it when Peter Gallagher sings? I love it so much, Courtney.

Courtney: Every time Mitch gets to sing a joyful bop an angel gets its wings and so do I. LOVE.

Credit: NBC

Team Max vs. Team Simon

Carly: OOP so we had a real big development in the love triangle storyline this week. Two, actually, if you count the fact that Max decided to dump Autumn in the most awkward setting ever first. That moment when they're trying to figure out whether to jog back to the car together or pace separately after the break-up was just… I was flailing inside for all parties. Anyway, so of course the first person Max tries to FaceTime after the fact is Zoey, but coincidentally, guess who's just shown up at her front door for a different kind of face time?

I'm going to say it right now: I have concerns about the possibility of a Zoey/Simon relationship. They connected pretty intensely early on after she witnessed his "Mad World" serenade and now, I can't shake the feeling that he's kind of been using her as his emotional fluffer. He's definitely going to her for support that he shouldn't be leaning on her for, especially because he's engaged to someone else. There's not a real healthy foundation here and with the episode literally ending on a moment of will-they-or-won't-they in terms of finally getting their hook-up on, I'm honestly crossing my fingers for a won't. Attraction is really hard to resist, and I don't blame Zoey for being interested in a cutie, but sometimes I want to shake her and be like GIRL, YOU DESERVE BETTER.

Courtney: Hey. Entertainment. LET MEN AND WOMEN BE FRIENDS. Just! Friends! Absent of kissy-faced longing! Believe me, I GET IT. Simon is a delicious cheesequake of a man but NO. He is someone else's cheesequake, as hard as they try to Baxter poor Jessica. By the way, India de Beaufort can apparently sing so I'm ready for her heartsong. And I hope it's not a girl vs. girl jammer, but about Simon and only Simon. He's the one filling Zoey's inbox with emojis. That's not a euphemism. I don't think.

Clearly Max and Zoey are endgame. Of course they are. I would also very much put in for them to be Just! Friends! but at least with this, no one gets hurt. Certainly not precious Autumn, she of grown, earthy feelings.

What's Next

Carly: I think my answer is practically the same thing every week, but I really do try not to have expectations about this show. It's been a lot of fun to just sit back and tune in with the intention of following the plot wherever it takes Zoey and the rest of our faves, and every time I try to predict when the series is going to zig, it zags. Why speculate? Just let the music make you lose control. Or something. (I still don't want a Zoey/Simon hook-up, though.)

Courtney: The promo for next week looks to have some big public moment for Zoey at Simon's engagement party and here's hoping it's a dramatic This Is Us-style misdirect. I don't want her pulling a Graduate at this soiree. My heartsong is "Don't Do Me Like That."