WIRE Buzz: Messiah not saved; Legacies, The Flash delayed; Westworld's Warworld displayed

The Netflix drama series Messiah is out after one season at the digital streaming network. The news was revealed in an Instagram post by co-star Wil Traval.

Traval's post reads:

"It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different."

The show follows CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) as she investigates the alleged miracle works of Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi), who gains devoted followers after performing acts of public disruption with a seemingly holy bent. The show premiered in early January 2020 and was created by Michael Petroni (The Book Theif).

According to Deadline, multiple reasons could have contributed to the show's cancellation. Early controversies surrounded Messiah, including audience anger over the trailer for its portrayal of religion, as well as was a dispute with The Royal Film Commission of Jordan, where much of the show was filmed. And logisitically speaking, production for the series involved numerous international locations and crew. Given the uncertainty around filming and production as the world battles the spreading coronavirus, a second season may simply have not been workable in the current climate.

Three popular CW series have all been hit by delays due to the coronavirus. Variety reports that The Flash, Supernatural, and Legacies will be unable to finish out their current seasons in their expected timelines, due to filming and production delays.

The Flash will continue to release new episodes of Season 6 until May 19, at which point it will go on break for an unspecified period of time. It’s not yet known when the show will be able to complete production, but there’s hope the rest of the season will be released sometime in late 2020. The DC series is being replaced with another new DC show, Stargirl, which will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m after its initial premiere on DC Universe digital on May 18 (after just being delayed a week).

(Credit: The CW)

The fantasy series Legacies will broadcast the final new episode of its current season tonight, Mar. 26. There’s no word on when production for the remaining Season 2 episodes will begin, or when the show might return. Beginning on Apr. 16, the comedy-drama series In the Dark will move into Legacies usual Thursday at 9 p.m. time.

And Supernatural, currently on its 15th and final season, premiered its final new episode on Mar. 23. Although the show has filmed through episode 18, as previously reported, audio and visual effects have not yet been added due to those departments being shut down. Beginning on Mar. 30, new episodes of Whose Line is it Anyway will take over its 8 p.m. time slot.

In the latest episode of HBO's Westworld entitled "The Winter Line," audiences were introduced to a new park called Warworld. Now HBO is treating us to a behind the scenes look at what it took to create the park, which reimagines Nazi-occupied Italy during World War II.

Take a look for yourself:

Video of Westworld: Exploring Warworld - Behind the Scenes of Season 3 | HBO

The four-minute-long featurette gives us an in-depth look with the cast and crew as they stepped into elaborate costumes and watched WWII era German tanks rolling around set. For an added bonus? The video dives into some pretty cool details for how they made that bullet freeze in front of Lee Sizemore's (Simon Quarterman) face.

Westworld Season 3 continues on Sunday nights on HBO.