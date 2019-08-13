James Corden and Josh Gad show their own Hobbs & Shaw footage after being 'fired' by the family

While there's no doubting the supreme action quality of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, apparently they were not the original run-and-gun beefcakes cast in the roles. We have footage today that proves James Corden (Peter Rabbit) and Josh Gad (Frozen) originally played the parts, to the point of actually filming some scenes.

Impossible, you might say? It is unlikely, as both characters spun out of the Fast & Furious franchise, and they were played by Johnson and Statham in those movies. Still, we're looking at the video right here, so how do you explain this? We have the digital receipts of the original beefy broncos!

The answer is that it's another movie parody courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden and Gad, though formidable in other ways, have nothing on the "flex your cast off" hyper-machismo of Johnson and Statham. They know it, too, so the premise that they were cast in this film in the first place is ludicrous. They weren't kicked out of the family, because family doesn't do that to family. They were never in the family to begin with.

Take a look at their "footage" right here, which also includes pieces of them in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. They were also fired that movie too, partially because of vaping.

Video of Josh Gad &amp; James Corden Were Fired from &#039;Hobbs &amp; Shaw&#039;

There may be nothing less cool than approaching a fast and furious car and not even being able to open the door. Still...there's something at work here. Call us crazy, but we'd watch a Fast & Furious movie that starred Olaf and Peter Rabbit. We may be alone in this.

For more coverage on the real version of this box office champ, take a look at how the crazy helicopter finale went down. You can also take a look back at the pitch for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and contemplate mortality with figuring out how long you'd survive by trying to do some of these stunts.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.