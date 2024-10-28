From Chance the Rapper's "Spooky Song" to classic SNL clips you might've missed, these are so funny it's scary.

20 SNL Halloween Sketches That Will Have You Howling With Laughter

October is a month of tricks and major treats — and this month, Season 50 of Saturday Night Live delivered several new Halloween sketches from Hosts Michael Keaton and Ariana Grande (what's spookier than "My Best Friend's House," a musical number about a serial killler?).

They were the latest in a long line of creative SNL Halloween sketches. When the weather cools off each year, we can historically count on one thing: The show's holiday sketches will be incredible—including the Halloween ones. (They provide no shortage of Halloween costume inspo as well!).

From parodies of classic horror films to sketches about All Hallows Eve festivities, you never know what joke lurks around the corner while enjoying an SNL Halloween sketch. Below, we've rounded up 20 of the most howlingly funny ones, including the cultural sensation that is David S. Pumpkins, a "Spooky Song" from Season 23 The Voice coach Chance the Rapper, and hysterical vintage sketches you might've missed.

Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, host Chance The Rapper, and Aidy Bryant during the "Spooky Song" sketch on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Saturday Night Live's best Halloween sketches

"A Girl's Halloween"

Three friends (Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Vanessa Bayer) make a choice to have a quiet night out doesn't go as planned, and the fallout is hilarious.

"Stranger Things"

Back when Stranger Things was first taking the world by storm, SNL turned its lens on the hit Netflix series, asking: Where were Lucas' parents the whole time? Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson play the elders who answer that question in one of the most hilarious Halloween parodies yet.

"Chad Horror Movie"

In Pete Davidson's eight seasons as an SNL cast member, his "Chad" sketches were a standout. In his Scream-inspired "Chad Horror Movie" sketch, Host John Mulaney's character attempts to challenge Chad to an insidious game...but Chad just doesn't seem as invested.

"Chad in a Haunted Mansion"

Every great horror hit needs a sequel, right? Host Adele portrayed a gorgeous ghost who is trying (and failing) to scare the unflappable Chad in this 2019 sketch.

"Spooky Song"

Two-time SNL Host Chance the Rapper led the 2019 Halloween episode, and in "Spooky Song" his ghostly character had the audience laughing with a surprisingly cagey attitude about how exactly he died. The other ghosts in the graveyard are visibly annoyed until he finally spills his (humiliating) backstory.

"A Frightening Tale"

Everyone has a horror story about getting stuck in a conversation they don't want to be in for too long. A group of friends (Seth Meyers, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, and Beck Bennett) sit around the campfire to listen to Meyers' horrifically awkward ordeal in this SNL digital short.

Ariana Grande during the "My Best Friend's House" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"My Best Friend's House"

October 12, 2024 Host Ariana Grande's sweet voice soundtracks this pretaped musical sketch — which takes a VERY dark and unexpected turn for a video that co-stars singing furniture.

"Office Halloween Party"

"Office Halloween Party" makes fun of the monotony of office Halloween parties, with Host Kumail Nanjiani and the gang celebrating—until they get a harrowing call from their boss (Beck Bennett). He has horrible news: No one should eat the cake he made them, or else. And even worse, everyone already had a slice. Dun dun dun!

"Chucky"

What if Chucky, the killer doll from the Child's Play movies and Peacock series, worked a regular office job? That's the scenario that plays out in this sketch starring Sarah Sherman as the knife-wielding toy, and Host Jake Gyllenhaal as his stressed-out HR rep.

"Weekend Update: Jimmy Fallon Trick-or-Treating"

When Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon was an SNL cast member, he had his share of musical moments then, too—such as this 1998 "Weekend Update" appearance where he performed "Halloween carol" versions of popular '90s songs.

"Vincent Price's Halloween Special II"

Bill Hader dusted off his ace impression of classic horror film star Vincent Price for a fifth time in this sketch. Among the guests that Hader's Price welcomes to his spooky lair: Judy Garland (Kristen Wiig) and John F. Kennedy (Host Jon Hamm).

"Ghost Chasers"

In this spot-on parody of the many ghost-tracking shows out there, a group of paranormal researchers visits a haunted mansion. The resident skeptic (Leslie Jones) has quite a few concerns, and the resulting pandemonium is hilarious.

"Long Island Medium"

Everyone knows Theresa Caputo, star of Long Island Medium, can talk to the dead, but sometimes her paranormal communications can get in the way of her daily life. Whether Theresa is at the deli or simply going to the bathroom, she brings people to tears as soon as she inexplicably explains how their loved ones passed.

"Firelight"

This iconic spoof of Twilight technically came a week after Halloween in 2009, but it's simply too spooky to omit. Host Taylor Swift plays a teenage girl who falls in love with Phillip Frank (Bill Hader), a mysterious new student with ghastly green skin and bolts in his neck who tends to flip out anytime he is around a fire. If you ever thought Twilight needed a few more Frankenstein monsters, this sketch is for you!

Taylor Swift and Bill Hader during a Digital Short, "Firelight" on Saturday Night Live. Photo: NBC

"Graveyard Song"

This 2014 sketch is another enjoyable entry in the "graveyard spirits serenade a couple, and at least one of them has a weird deal" category. Here, a guy (Pete Davidson) and his date (Sasheer Zamata) meet a cadre of ghosts including Paul and Phil (Host Jim Carrey and Taran Killam). The other spooks don't jibe with the two spotlighting-hogging ghost pals, who are hilariously normal.

"The Walking Dead: Black or Zombie?"

SNL pulled off a spot-on parody of The Walking Dead with 2013 Host Kevin Hart.

"Weekend Update: Stefon on Halloween's Hottest Tips"

When spooky season rolls around and you're looking to scare up some fun, Bill Hader's Stefon always knows a spot.

"Hallmark Horror"

Season 49 and Season 50 Host Nate Bargatze plays a serial killer with a soft spot for a high school classmate in this fake Hallmark movie trailer. Love blooms between the maniac and his old flame when she visits from New York City (he still wants to murder her and her whole family, though).

"Haunted Elevator" (ft. David S. Pumpkins)

Five-Timers club member Tom Hanks starred in this instant-classic SNL Halloween sketch as David S. Pumpkins, the weirdest part of a haunted elevator attraction. Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon play a couple who can't seem to understand why David S. Pumpkins is supposed to be so scary and, despite their many questions, none are answered.

"Horror Choreographer"

You might've seen the many TikToks of various Michael Meyers dancing and dropping it low — but did you ever wonder where Michael learned his sick moves? Enter Michael Keaton's "stunt movement coordinator" character, who instructs the talent on how to stab with sass.