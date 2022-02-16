5 things we want to see in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Season 2: From Crimson Dawn to clones

It doesn't matter what we thought The Book of Boba Fett was going to be, because it defied all expectation. We figured the latest streaming Star Wars series (starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen) would be some kind of gangster drama, and while there were some elements of that in play, the series ended up being so much weirder than that. Lord Fett proved to be less of a crime boss and more of a man of the people; his time with a tribe of Tusken Raiders made him strong, and it taught him how useless a life of selfishness can be.

Through flashbacks, we learned so much more about Tusken culture than we ever thought we would. We saw a lizard jump into Boba's nose and lead him on a fevered drug journey. We also saw Din Djarin of The Mandalorian take over the series for two episodes and continue his story, one that will lead right into his third season.

For now, the streets of Mos Espa are safe. The threat of the Pyke Syndicate has been dealt with, and everyone seems happy with their new Daimyo. We were left very satisfied by the show's first season, but what might we like to see when it returns? There are plenty of Mando/Grogu/Skywalker/Ahsoka things that could be mentioned, but they all belong on a wishlist for The Mandalorian or the upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka series. We're going to focus on Boba, Fennec, and their ever-expanding tribe.

Here's what we'd love to see in a second season of The Book of Boba Fett. We ask all of this with respect, not fear.

Other Crime Empires

Photo: Lucasfilm

Now that the Pykes have been sent packing, we wouldn't mind seeing what has become of some of the other big crime organizations in the galaxy far, far away. The door is wide open for Boba Fett to have dealings with whatever is left of Black Sun, as well as the tattered remnants of the Hutt clan. The latter group has already shown up, and they're still out there.

The group we'd really love to see is Crimson Dawn. We got our first introduction to them in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and they've recently made a giant comeback in the comics. They have agents planted everywhere, and they are now led by Qi'ra. We'd thought that this powerful group could have been behind the Pykes; if they were, the first season did not reveal it.

Do we also want Emilia Clarke to return playing Qi'ra in live-action once again? Of course we do. This show would be the perfect place for that to happen.

The Rancor Relationship

Photo: Lucasfilm

Where does a relationship with a Rancor go after you've ridden them? We don't know, but we would really like to find out. Boba made a smashing debut in the Rancor Rodeo in the season finale, and we're wondering where things go next. Thanks to Danny Trejo the Rancor Keeper (we're using that name until we're given another one), we know that this Rancor has imprinted on Boba. It's loyal to him for life.

What does that entail? We'd be surprised if Jabba's Rancor, Pateesa, ever imprinted on him. We're even more certain that Jabba never rode Pateesa. Boba's relationship with this new (unnamed) Rancor could give us insights into Rancor/human relations that we only could have guessed at before.

If he decides to ride it again, that would also be fantastic. Ride it in every episode, ride it up the streets every day, we don't care, we'll watch.

Field Trip to Anywhere Else

Photo: Lucasfilm

We love Tatooine. It's an iconic Star Wars location, and it's where various calls to adventure happen for multiple characters. It is the planet that remade both Boba and Fennec. We love spending time there, but we wouldn't mind seeing Boba and his gang take a trip on Boba's ship to visit another planet.

The idea of Boba, Fennec, and Krrsantan flying anywhere is a fun idea, but surely they're going to have to take a business trip at some point? Jabba's empire was vast, and it wasn't based on Tatooine alone. Boba may want to expand, or at the very least may want to attend a Daimyo convention of some kind. If they have dealings with other crime organizations (as we've already requested) Boba and the gang may care to journey out to see them personally.

Season 1 did venture off of Tatooine, but that was all thanks to Din Djarin. Boba never left the planet, and there's a whole galaxy out there for him to play around in. In our dream of dreams, Boba would visit Nar Shaddaa, the Smuggler's Moon. We've only seen it in comics and games thus far, and we really want to see it brought to life in live action.

Fennec, Fennec, and also, Fennec

Photo: Lucasfilm

Fennec Shand is the most important member of Boba's gang. She's the brains and the muscle, which is why Boba asked her to join him in the first place. She's fascinating, lethal, and she has all of the best lines. Ming-Na Wen is brilliant in the role.

This is why we want more of her. She was a large presence in Season 1 (especially in Chapter 4), but please sir, may we have some more? Boba/Fennec scenes are always among our favorites, but Fennec hasn't really had a storyline or a subplot that she could call her own. We'd love to see her take the spotlight a little more. Ming-Na Wen has never let us down and she never will.

Normally we'd say that we'd also love to learn more about her history, but Star Wars: The Bad Batch has begun doing that already, and it will likely continue to do it. Assuming that Mando stays put on his own series from now on, Fennec is primed to move to the forefront of this one. The Cavalry is already here — let her run free.

Clone Continuity

Photo: Lucasfilm

Ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, we came to think (retroactively) that Boba never took his helmet off because he had a very familiar face. He didn't necessarily need anyone to know that he was a clone. Mando and the Armorer then came along with their "helmets on at all times, probably even during sex" creed, and it made Boba's Original Trilogy helmet use look tame.

The reborn Boba has no issues taking his helmet off. He's stripped of it in one of the first flashbacks we see, and we see his face for the entirety of every flashback that follows. He regains his armor, but he's now prone to taking it off whenever he likes. This could be because his time with the Tuskens taught him that he doesn't want to hide, it could be that the show's creators want us to see Temuera Morrison's face, or it could be because there's already another "helmet all day long" Mando rolling around on Disney+.

None of that matters, we mention it only because Boba's famous face is now on full display. He encounters people who are old enough to have lived through the Clone Wars, and it wasn't that long ago that bartenders were refusing to serve droids because of their Separatist involvement. Would no one on Tatooine look at Boba and say, "hey, aren't you one of those clone troopers?"

There once was an entire army that looked like Boba. They were everywhere, and though Boba did not have the same growth acceleration that the others had, the basic template is still Temuera Morrison. Someone, somewhere, is bound to make this connection. Ahsoka would have, but she has not shared scenes with live-action Boba yet. Grogu possibly would have as well, but they also haven't been together yet. Both Fennec and Cad Bane have encountered clones, and neither mentions it. The latter talked about how good he is at killing clones on Star Wars: The Bad Batch. When he faces down Boba in the season finale of the new series, he references Jango Fett, but that's all.

Perhaps a clone who is still around in this time period (Rex or Wolffe, possibly) will come along, stand right next to Boba, and some rando will have no choice but to say something. Boba's clone legacy is rich with story potential; the show has already given us fleeting glimpses of Kamino. Let's really get into it.

On this topic, does Boba know that he has a sister? He could always appear on The Bad Batch and meet Omega, but a really cool way to bring in Boba's clone history would be by putting a live-action Omega in Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Part of us wants this to be a surprise for him, because Star Wars does enjoy surprising characters by pulling a sister reveal.

That Daimyo is our last hope... no, there is another? We've gone too far.

Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+ right now.