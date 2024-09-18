Based on the hit comic series published by Image, the show seeks to place a novel spin on the zombie genre.

Melanie Scrofano Returns to SYFY as Star of Revival - New Horror Series Reveals Main Cast

Melanie Scrofano is returning to SYFY! The Wynonna Earp alum will play the lead role in new undead series, Revival, which has entered production in New Brunswick, Canada, the network announced today. In addition to Scrofano, the show's roster of regulars also includes Romy Weltman (Murdoch Mysteries), David James Elliott (Mad Men), and Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis).

Adapted from the Image Comics series of the same name by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, Revival centers around a small Wisconsin town thrown into chaos when dead people come back to life and act like they weren't just worm food.

The characters of SYFY's Revival, explained

Melanie Scrofano has been cast as Dana Cypress, a single mother and cop constantly trying to prove herself to the stubborn local sheriff, who also happens to be her father. Just when she's about to leave the town for good, however, the events of Revival Day propel Dana into her most important investigation yet.

has been cast as Dana Cypress, a single mother and cop constantly trying to prove herself to the stubborn local sheriff, who also happens to be her father. Just when she's about to leave the town for good, however, the events of Revival Day propel Dana into her most important investigation yet. Romy Weltman will step into the shoes of Dana's younger sister, Martha "Em" Cypress. Due to a recurring illness, she's led a sheltered life up until now, though her struggle to find a place in the world doesn't get any easier with walking corpses thrown into the mix.

will step into the shoes of Dana's younger sister, Martha "Em" Cypress. Due to a recurring illness, she's led a sheltered life up until now, though her struggle to find a place in the world doesn't get any easier with walking corpses thrown into the mix. James Elliott plays family patriarch Sheriff Wayne Cypress, a veteran lawman determined to keep his town and loved ones safe in the wake of Revival Day.

plays family patriarch Sheriff Wayne Cypress, a veteran lawman determined to keep his town and loved ones safe in the wake of Revival Day. Andy McQueen will portray Ibrahim Ramin, a CDC scientist dispatched to study the bizarre phenomenon.

What is Revival about? Based on the Image Comics series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, the show takes place in rural Wisconsin, where the dead suddenly rise from their graves one day without warning. But if you're picturing the prototypical moaning zombie out for brains, you'd be dead wrong (no pun intended), because these resurrected corpses mysteriously act just like they did in life. "When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect," reads the synopsis.

The cover of the Revival #45. Photo: Jenny Frison/Image Comics

When will Revival premiere on SYFY?

SYFY has yet to announce a premiere date for Revival. Considering production has only just begun, it's more than likely we won't see the new series debut until mid-to-late 2025.

Aaron B. Koontz (Scare Package) and Luke Boyce (Revealer) developed the source material for television and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, and Stephen Foster are also on board as executive producers.