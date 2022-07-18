'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Iain De Caestecker on why he wouldn't want a revival: 'It's not fair' to FitzSimmons

It's been two years since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapped up its story and while the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe has vaguely alluded to the show's peripheral continuity in other small screen projects like WandaVision (via the Darkhold) and Hawkeye (via a reference to Agent 19), it has yet to fully acknowledge its existence. If Kevin Feige & Co. decide to bring back the AoS crew in the future, they'll have to do so without the involvement of Iain De Caestecker, who isn't keen on reprising the role of Leo Fritz.

"I think I would say probably no. And not that I didn't have a fantastic time doing it," the actor explained during a recent interview with Digital Spy. I think, after everything that happened to those two characters [Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons], they really gave them a happy ending. And I think it would be so sad to mess with that again. It's not fair. "I'm not sure they would survive it this time. So I like the idea that they're living a life of normality outside of the S.H.I.E.L.D."

He has a good point when it comes to the hard-earned happy ending, after FitzSimmons went through pretty much everything imaginable (and then a bit more) during the show's run. The back half of the series had much of its narrative framed around the challenges of being in love when you're in the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or at least adjacent to it), and the finale's big twist finally saw the duo ride off into the sunset. So it makes sense the cast would be protective of that closing chapter and not want to risk messing it up.

When the topic of what is and isn't canon in the MCU came up, De Caestecker offered up his two cents on where Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D stands. "I would say you might have to, because I think the original conception of the show was the fact that Coulson had come from the Avengers, isn't it?" he mused. "I think you would kind of have to say it is canon."

That topic remains a hot one among Marvel fans, and it doesn't seem like we'll be getting answers anytime soon. But with some of the Netflix Marvel characters like Daredevil and Kingpin set to join the MCU proper over on Disney+, there's always a chance Marvel could find a way to bring it all back together with S.H.I.E.L.D. down the line. It is all connected, after all.

All seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are currently available to stream on Disney+.

