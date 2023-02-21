Alison Brie rediscovers her 'Community' D&D character sheet for 'Hector the Well-Endowed'

We're still waiting for the long-discussed Community movie that's imminently destined for Peacock, and while it seems closer than ever, for now we have to make do with reliving the original series. For most fans, that means rewatching the show as many times as possible. For star Alison Brie, that means going down memory lane with a look back at a very specific prop.

Speaking to io9 to promote her new film Somebody I Used to Know, Brie was confronted with the original character sheet for "Hector the Well-Endowed," the adventurer she played in the Season 2 episode "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons." In the episode, the Greendale crew organizes a D&D game to cheer up a fellow student, and Abed (Danny Pudi) is chosen to be Dungeon Master. To help along the novice players, he creates pre-made characters for each player, and Annie (Brie) grabs Hector off the stack of sheets without realizing he was designed for Troy (Donald Glover). Still, Annie gets into the game, brings Hector to life, and helps craft one of the show's most memorable episodes.

After Community ended, the Hector character sheet and many other props went up for auction, where it was purchased by current Gizmodo editor-in-chief David Ewalt. During his interview with Brie, Ewalt handed the character sheet over to Brie for her to revisit the classic episode, and Brie was pleased to find that, among other things, Hector was a "supporter of sex workers." You can check out the whole moment in the video below:

For now, looks back at Community still hinge on things like beloved props and moments from the original series, but not for long. Soon we'll get to see the Greendale students again when they return for a feature film on Peacock, finally fulfilling the "Six seasons and a movie!" promise that became the battle cry of Community fans everywhere. The film was announced last fall, and according to star Joel McHale, is set to begin filming later this year. For Brie, it's the culmination of years of waiting, and a lot of friendly yelling from fans.

“It’s crazy. I’m totally surprised," she said earlier this month. "For a long time, I think it was just a great joke. It was a great hashtag. It was a great way for a stranger to yell something at me, from across the street. And it’s a credit to our fans, absolutely, that it’s happening. The Community fans are the best. They made this happen. They have kept six seasons and a movie a dream that’s been alive for all of these years. So, I am totally surprised and super excited.”

Community: The Movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but if you're in the mood for some laughs in the meantime, head on over to Peacock to catch plenty of comedy highlights, including all nine seasons of The Office.