Allison Brie thought a 'Community' movie was a 'great joke' - until it was actually announced

That movie part of the hashtag sounds like it's really coming together!

(l-r) Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Donald Glover as Troy, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Joel McHale as Jeff, Alison Brie as Annie in Community Season 4 Episode 1

(l-r) Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Donald Glover as Troy, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Joel McHale as Jeff, Alison Brie as Annie in Community Season 4 Episode 1 Photo: rae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

We’ve long since received the still-giving gift of six seasons of NBC's (and for a minute there Yahoo! Screen's) Community, so we’re good and ready for the movie part of that #sixseasonsandamovie deal. Well, apparently we’re not the only ones; Community veterans Alison Brie (Annie Edison) and Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir) just shot a movie together, Somebody I Used to Know (written by Brie and husband Dave Franco), and it sounds like it was just like old times.

“Everyone is super excited, we’re just really really pumped,” Pudi told Variety recently about the prospect of making Peacock’s upcoming Community movie. “I think [“Somebody I Used to Know”] was like a glimpse into what it would be like.”

Granted, we don’t actually yet know when they’ll be shooting the film. And Brie may have noted to Collider that she’s still “waiting to read a script.” But five months ago we heard that creator Dan Harmon had already produced an outline for the film. And both Brie and Pudi sound like they have high hopes to start shooting this year.

“I’m clearing that schedule,” Brie told Variety. Pudi agreed, saying, “It looks likely this year. Right now, it’s just the timing.”

RELATED: Six seasons and... 'Community' movie officially moving forward with Dan Harmon at Peacock

Brie even noted to Collider that rumors are veering closer to a summer shoot, which aligns with what co-star Joel McHale previously said. So yeah, hashtag: sixseasonsandamovie, baby!

Funnily enough, Brie also told Collider she didn’t really think that hashtag would ever truly come to fruition.

“It’s crazy. I’m totally surprised. For a long time, I think it was just a great joke. It was a great hashtag. It was a great way for a stranger to yell something at me, from across the street,” she said. “And it’s a credit to our fans, absolutely, that it’s happening. The Community fans are the best. They made this happen. They have kept six seasons and a movie a dream that’s been alive for all of these years. So, I am totally surprised and super excited.”

Brie and Pudi being on set together again seems to have added to that excitement. “We had so much fun being on set together in Portland for a month. We were like, ‘I can’t wait to get everyone else together,'” said Pudi.

No word on when we can expect to see the highly anticipated Community movie on Peacock, but in the meantime, if you’re looking for something funny, check out the new revival of Night Court, streaming right now on Peacock!