All the sci-fi TV & movies streaming August 2022: 'Locke & Key,' 'They/Them,' 'She-Hulk,' & more

We have a (new) Hulk, the final season of Locke & Key, and Kevin Bacon's new horror flick on Peacock.

August is a loaded month for streaming, with new horror films, another hotly-anticipated Star Wars show on Disney+, and some A-list franchises all on tap for the dog days of summer.

Netflix has the new vampire horror-action-comedy Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, the premiere (finally!) of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, as well as the third and final season of the supernatural hit series Locke & Key. Disney+ is bringing its mega-franchise( to play with the premieres of Marvel’s She-Hulk (the Star Wars series Andor has now been pushed to September), while Peacock has the premiere of its chilling, high-concept new horror film, They/Them.

Digging a bit deeper, HBO Max has the long-awaited premiere of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series. Over on Prime Video, the streamer debuts its new original superhero film Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone as a fallen hero who comes back for more saving lives and punching things.

On the catalog highlights side, Peacock has The Mummy trilogy (and The Scorpion King), as well as the entire run of the original Quantum Leap. Netflix will roll out Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy as well as the original Men in Black trilogy. Disney+ is adding the recent Pixar spinoff film Lightyear, and Paramount Plus premieres the third season of the animated Star Trek series Lower Decks. And don’t sleep on Apple TV+, which is debuting the third season of the Jason Momoa fantasy-esque drama SEE.

HIGHLIGHTS

They/Them (Peacock): The new original horror flick, which stars scary movie fan fave Kevin Bacon, is set at an LGBTQA+ conversion camp that is being stalked by a mysterious killer. Written and directed by John Logan (Skyfall, Penny Dreadful), They/Them promises to be a clever mix of psychological horror and old-school slasher thrills.

Locke & Key: Season 3 (Netflix): The third and final season of the Locke family’s saga looks to bring the story of Key House to a close with the family facing its biggest threat yet. The series remains one of the best Netflix originals, putting a fresh spin on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s acclaimed comic series.

Day Shift (Netflix): Jamie Foxx stars in this stylish Netflix horror-action flick about a blue-collar vampire hunter just looking to pluck fangs and get paid. It sounds bonkers and if that wasn’t enough, the supporting cast includes Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+): The premiere of Marvel’s latest MCU original series looks to lean the hardest into humor and Deadpool-esque fourth-wall breaking. Starring Orphan Black alum Tatiana Maslany in the title role, She-Hulk is being described as more of a half-hour comedy within the Marvel universe, with A-listers like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk along for the ride.

The Sandman (Netflix): It had been deemed unadaptable, and Hollywood has spent more than a decade trying to bring it to audiences, but Netflix finally cracked it. Based on the popular comic, the series gives Neil Gaiman's iconic story the big-budget scope it deserves. It looks gorgeous, and we can’t wait to get a full look at the show.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max): The Game of Thrones franchise returns to primetime with House of the Dragon, a big-budget prequel series that promises all the violence and intrigue of the original GoT — just with a whole lot more dragons this time around.

Samaritan (Prime Video): Sylvester Stallone takes on the superhero genre as a washed-up hero who has spent decades incognito as a garbage man. (Still keeping the streets clean, get it?!) But, when a new threat arises, the old hero comes out of retirement. Basically Old Man Rocky with super-punches? Yes, please.

Peacock

Aug. 1

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

The Beach (2000)

The Book of Eli (2010)

Cooties (2015)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Flatliners (1990)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Haywire (2012)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Hulk (2003)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-5 (1989 - 1993)

Robin Hood (2010)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Serenity (2005)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

State of Play (2009)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

This Means War (2012)

Upgrade (2018)

Waterworld (1995)

You’re Next (2013)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Aug. 2

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 3

Jexi (2019)

Aug. 4

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 5

They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*

Aug. 9

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Trollstopia, Season 7

Aug. 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8

Aug. 16

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Self/Less, 2015

Aug. 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 23

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Aug. 25

The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Aug. 31

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4

Netflix

Aug. 1

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Constantine (2005)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Aug. 4

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Aug. 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Skyfall (2012)

Aug. 7

Riverdale: Season 6

Aug. 9

The Nice Guys (2016)

Aug. 10

Locke & Key: Season 3

Aug. 11

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

Aug. 12

Day Shift

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Aug. 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

Tekken: Bloodline

Aug. 19

The Cuphead Show

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Aug. 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

Aug. 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

Disney Plus

Aug. 3

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere

Aug. 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (Sing-Along Version)

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

Aug. 10

Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)

I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming

Aug. 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere (Episode 1)

Aug. 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Aug. 24

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

Aug. 31

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3

Hulu

Aug. 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Black Swan

The Blair Witch Project

Blazing Saddles

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

The Chronicles of Riddick

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Gulliver’s Travels

Hotel Transylvania

In Time

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Ninja Assassin

Source Code

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Surf’s Up

Tower Heist

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Aug. 5

Prey (Film Premiere)

Aug. 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season

Aug. 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3

Aug. 25

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere

Aug. 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4

Paramount Plus

Aug. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Clockstoppers

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Friday The 13th - Part II

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Shooter

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Aug. 3

Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)



Aug. 4

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head



Aug. 14

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert



Aug. 19

Orphan: First Kill



Aug. 25

Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)



Aug. 11

Candyman

The Addams Family 2

Aug. 22

Robocop

Prime Video

Aug. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Fright Night (2011)

King Kong (1976)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Haunting (1999)

Vampires Suck

Aug. 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The Lost City (2022)

Aug. 20

Robocop (2014)

Aug. 26

Samaritan: Amazon Prime Original

HBO Max

Aug. 1

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Damien Omen II

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Fantastic Voyage

From Hell

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (Extended Version)

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Source Code

Stardust

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Field Guide to Evil

The One

The Possession (Extended Version)

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Transporter Refueled

Transcendence

Aug. 21

House of the Dragon: Series Premiere

Aug. 25

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

Apple TV+

August 26

SEE: Season 3