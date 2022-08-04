'Archer’ Season 13 trailer finds everyone’s favorite spies vying (or avoiding) a leadership role

Hold on to your butts! We’ve got the official trailer for Season 13 of Archer, and it looks like the show’s group of misfit spies have to deal with The Agency’s acquisition by the International Intelligence Agency (IIA), as well as the power vacuum left by the retirement of Malory Archer.

The characters’ vying for the top spy spot comes after Jessica Walter, who voiced Malory, sadly passed away last year at age 80. On the show, Walter’s character retires to a lovely beach somewhere while Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the remaining spies are left to spy for themselves and also fend off their new corporate overload, Fabian Kingsworth (Kayvan Novak).

Check out their efforts in the trailer below:

Based on the trailer, it looks like Fabian is making the gang enter something called The Agent Skills Competition, which is a requisite for them to launch IIA. Fabian is also pitting them all against each other to fight for leadership of the new organization, and unsurprisingly, none of them seem to be exhibiting the signs of a good leader.

In addition to Benjamin and Novak, Archer stars Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.

Who will come out on top? We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out — the 13th season of Archer premieres Aug. 24 on FXX, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

Looking for some zany animated laughs? Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions are all streaming on Peacock!