Yeah baby? Mike Myers 'can neither confirm nor deny' a fourth Austin Powers film is in the works

We may be on the verge of some groovy news! It’s been 20 years since the last Austin Powers movie, but the international man of mystery himself, Mike Myers, is strongly hinting that we may get a fourth film sooner rather than later.

In an interview with Sirius XM's Jess Cagle (via Entertainment Weekly), Myers was artfully coy about the possibility of Austin Powers making a shagadelic return to the big screen.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist," Myers said when asked about a fourth film.

When Cagle said that his statement sounded like he wanted to say yes but couldn’t, Myers said it was “a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation."

Which means there’s a film in the works? Maybe?

The first Austin Powers film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, premiered back in 1997 and had Myers playing a satirical version of James Bond, as well as a host of other hysterical characters. The movie was enthusiastically received (and still widely quoted), and two more movies — 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember, came after.

While there’s still no confirmation (or non-confirmation?) that a fourth Austin Powers movie is happening, we can definitely see Myers take on eight new roles in the new Netflix series, The Pentaverate. If you’re looking for some Dr. Evil action, you can also absolutely see Myers’ recent reprisal of Austin’s nemesis in a GM commercial that aired during the Super Bowl this year.

Looking for some other international mysteries? Head over to Peacock and check out Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol. If you want more Myers action, you can also take a gander at The Cat in the Hat, where Myers — wearing a lot of prosthetics — stars as the titular cat.