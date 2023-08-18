Back to School Swag for the Coolest Genre Geeks: Chucky, Jurassic Park, Mario Gear & More

Whether you're gearing up for middle school, high school or college, back to school means its time to refresh your closet, backpacks, and accessories to get start the academic year off right.

For sci-fi and fantasy geeks, this is our chance to show off what makes us unique and find our people. SYFY WIRE has curated some of our favorite new back to school swag for all age ranges.

Back to School Geeky Clothes

Community Greendale T-Shirt

Community Greendale E. Pluribus Anus T-Shirt Photo: NBC Store

For the college kids, Greendale Community College remains the eternally cool/uncool place to matriculate every fall. This is the perfect first day, inside joke shirt for those who know Community. Available on the NBC Store website.

Spider-Gwen Hoodie and Leggings

Marvel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ghost-Spider Girls Hoodie and Leggings Photo: Her Universe

Spider-Gwen was the surprise star of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with her hoodie, leggings, and Converse combo. Recreate your own version of the look with the officially licensed HerUniverse Hoodie, which features black, white, and pink color blocking, plus blue web designs on the sleeves and her spider logo printed on the back. The matching spider leggings are separate. Add your own kicks of choice.

Miles Morales Varsity Jacket

Marvel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Varsity Jacket Photo: Our Universe

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a summer standout, so this Varsity jacket sporting Miles Morales' name and the spider symbol is a stylish way to show your fandom. From Our Universe, the jacket features red faux leather sleeves and embroidered patches on the front, plus "Morales" and spider patches across the back. Comes with striped ribbed cuffs and hem, front pockets, and front snap-button closures.

The Schrute Shirt of Nerdiness

The Office Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica Men's Tri-Blend T-Shirt Photo: NBC Store

For teens and older, never forget Jim Halpert's brutally accurate Dwight Schrute cosplay day with this infinitely quotable The Office shirt. Available at the NBC Store.

Asteroid City Hat

Asteroid City Logo Dad Hat Photo: NBC Store

For the A.V. kids or the film school students, celebrate Asteroid City, Wes Anderson's latest, with this low-key baseball hat. One simple hat can be a conversation piece, a head protector from that sizzling Southwest desert sun, or a subtle nod to the Junior Stargazer convention. Available at the NBC Store.

Back to School Geeky Backpacks

Jurassic Park x Sprayground Backpacks

Jurassic Park x Sprayground backpacks Photo: Sprayground

Whether you're in high school or college, the heavy books can kill your back. Get serious with these heavy-duty Jurassic Park x Sprayground backpacks with multiple zipper pockets, separate velour compartments for your laptop and sunglasses, slide through back sleeve that connects to carry-on luggage to free your hands, and an ergonomic mesh back padding. The two separate style are available at Sprayground.com.

Loungefly Han Solo in Carbonite Backpack

Star Wars Han Solo Backpack Photo: Loungefly

Who doesn't want to drag Han Solo in carbonite through the halls of education? This Loungefly website exclusive is the ultimate flex to your peers that you aren't to be messed with. It might also be the greatest conversation starter ever?

Loungefly Shrek Happily Ever After Backpack

Shrek Happily Ever After Mini Backpack Photo: Loungefly

For those who love their ogre romance and want to take it with them, this romantic Loungefly Shrek mini backpack can hold school supplies, lunch, and your phone to get you through the day.

Blue Beetle Backpack

Blue Beetle backpack Photo: DC Shop

DC's Blue Beetle is in theaters today, and this AMC Exclusive popcorn bucket is available at participating movie theaters. After you eat the popcorn, it retrofits into a mini backpack! Is there anything better than smelling like movie theater popcorn? It's a best friend magnet just waiting to happen.

Loungefly Chucky 2023 Backpack

Photo: Loungefly

SYFY WIRE recently revealed this new Loungefly Chucky mini-bag, which you can get just in time for the upcoming season on SYFY. It can be new school bag and a celebration of the return of the tiny terror in October.

Geeky Back to School Gear

Jurassic Park Varsity Notebook

Jurassic Park Retro Varsity Pattern Notebook Photo: NBC Store

School is for learning, and what better way to take notes than with this Varsity pattern Jurassic Park notebook. Subtle fun for the dino obsessed. Available at the NBC Store.

Puss in Boots Water Tumbler

Puss In Boots Guapo Gato 20 oz Skinny Tumbler Photo: NBC Store

Gotta stay hydrated, whether it's milk or water. This Puss in Boots tumbler holds 20 oz. of whatever keeps you going for after school practice, lunch, or that mid-day milk and cookies snack. Available at the NBC Store.

Super Mario Lunch Bag

Super Mario Lunch Bag Photo: Nintendo

The biggest thing in the kid world this summer was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which means every grade school and middle school lunchroom is going to be poppin' with Mario inspired lunch boxes and bags. This style is available at Wal-Mart, with many other designs available at Target and Amazon too. Let's a-go!

