The Best Fantasy Movies Streaming on Peacock in June 2024: From Harry Potter to Van Helsing

Looking to escape into worlds infinitely more magical than our own? Peacock has you covered with an extensive collection of fantasy film titles guaranteed to provide you with hours of endless entertainment. From swamp-dwelling ogres, to foul-mouthed teddy bears, to boy-band loving Trolls, there's a little something for everyone.

Head below for our list of the most fantastic fantasy movies currently streaming on Peacock!

For More on What to Watch on Peacock:

The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Peacock

The Scariest Horror Movies Streaming on Peacock

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Streaming on Peacock

June 2024's Best Fantasy Movies Streaming on Peacock

Harry Potter series (2001-2011)

For many die-hard Potterheads, there's nothing more magical than the saga of the boy wizard with a destiny to destroy the most evil spell caster who ever walked the face of the Earth. After all this time? Always! The extended versions of all eight films based on the best-selling novels (remember: the final book was split into two movies) are now streaming on Peacock. Accio binge-watch!

Watch the Extended Editions of all eight films here

Shrek 2 (2004)

The perfect sequel doesn't ex... oh wait, yes it does. It's called Shrek 2, a paragon of how to pull off a second movie in a budding franchise. Picking up after Shrek and Fiona's honeymoon, the film whisks the audience off to the kingdom of Far Far Away to meet Fiona's royal parents (voiced by John Cleese and Julie Andrews). They're none too thrilled over the fact that their daughter married a swamp-dwelling monster, but eventually come to accept their new son-in-law with open arms. In addition to further exploring the themes of what society deems to be "normal," the animated follow-up also introduced viewers to brand-new characters like Puss in Boots.

Watch it here

The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024)

A satire of the "Magical Negro" trope in fiction, The American Society of Magical Negroes stars Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Aren, a young man who joins a secret organization of Black people dedicated to magically improving the lives of white people. "It's not, to me, some ambitious, eccentric thing that I'm doing to be deliberately eccentric or deliberately clever about mixing genres," writer/director Kobi Libii explained during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "It just feels normal, you know? To me, that's part of the wonder of different people getting to tell stories. My normal will feel different than your normal, will feel different than another filmmaker's normal."

Watch it here

Ted (2012)

With the prequel series now streaming on Peacock, check out the film that started it all. The feature debut from writer-director Seth MacFarlane, Ted follows the misadventures of Boston native John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and the teddy bear he magically wished to life as a child. MacFarlane voices the foul-mouthed plush, who has become just as bitter and cynical as the world around him. It's essentially a live-action version of Family Guy that grossed over half a billion dollars worldwide.

Watch it here

Trolls Band Together (2023)

The third chapter in DreamWorks' Trolls saga reveals that Branch (Justin Timberlake) was once a member of a hit boy band called BroZone alongside his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), and Clay (Kid Cudi). When Floyd is kidnapped by a pair of pop-star baddies — Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) — Branch, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), and Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) set out on a wild and music-filled rescue mission. Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar round out the voice cast

Watch it here

Van Helsing (2004)

Following the success of two Mummy films, writer-director Stephen Sommers was gifted the keys to the Universal Monsters kingdom. The result was this criminally under-appreciated mash-up of the studio's classic creatures that go bump in the night: Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula's Brides, and Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Hugh Jackman (fresh off two turns as Wolverine in X-Men and X2) leads the project as a Victorian-era James Bond-y agent of the Vatican, tasked with eliminating supernatural threats.

Watch it here

Season of the Witch (2011)

Set against the backdrop of the Middle Ages, Season of the Witch stars Nicolas Cage (Renfield) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) as a pair of grizzled knights entrusted with the mission of delivering a suspected witch to a band of clerics. Their goal? To bring a swift end to the Black Plague ravaging all of Europe. The project marked Cage's second collaboration with director Dominic Sena after Gone in 60 Seconds over a decade before.

Watch it here

The Mummy (1999)

The first of two remakes on this list, The Mummy proves that the eternal Hollywood practice of breathing new life into classic properties isn't always a fruitless endeavor. Writer-director Stephen Sommers struck pay-dirt when he cleverly decided to tap into the adventurous spirit and swashbuckling romanticism of classic film serials (and, of course, the franchises they inspired such as Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone). This approach netted over $400 million at the box office, prompting Universal to green-light two sequels and an animated series.

Watch it here

King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson's 3-hour epic remains the ultimate gold standard for blockbuster remakes. A sweeping mixture of the director's reverence for the 1933 original and groundbreaking visual effects, the film builds on the foundation of its Depression-era forebearer with monstrous aplomb. Every single element — the action, the emotion, the creature design, the performances — works in perfect harmony to create a tragedy-tinged adventure worthy of the giant, skyscraper-scaling gorilla. To quote Jack Black's Carl Denham: "There is still some mystery left in this world, and we can all have a piece of it...for the price of an admission ticket."

Watch it here

Deep Sea (2023)

This critically-acclaimed animated hit from China follows a young girl named Shenxiu, who finds herself swept into the ocean during a family cruise. Beneath the waves, she stumbles upon a mysterious restaurant overseen by scheming head chef Nanhe and his culinary crew of otters and walruses. "They join forces to save the restaurant and reunite Shenxiu with her long-lost mother in a kaleidoscopic, dreamlike world of swirling color and dazzling views," reads the official synopsis.

Watch it here

Limited Time Offer: Enjoy 1 year of hit movies, exclusive originals, the hottest live sports, and so much more on Peacock for $19.99. Use code STREAMTHEDEAL.