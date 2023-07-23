A large group of Marvel cosplayers pose for a group photo on Day 3 of Comic-Con International 2023 on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California.

A large group of Marvel cosplayers pose for a group photo on Day 3 of Comic-Con International 2023 on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The Best Cosplay From Day 4 of SDCC 2023: Han, Harley, Barbie, Dodgeball, & More

A full weekend of come-together fandom is winding down in California, as San Diego Comic-Con packs away the 2023 party favors while we’re left to tally up every big announcement — from The Continental’s Sept. 22 premiere date on Peacock to Amazon’s Sept. 29 launch of The Boys spinoff Gen V.

It’s been a fun ride for sure, with pared-back showings from Marvel, DC, and Lucasfilm leaving plenty of space for projects from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, and of course Peacock’s own Twisted Metal (premiering July 27!) to bask in this year’s Comic-Con spotlight.

As you’d expect, the fans themselves did plenty of basking too, rolling out a four-day parade of killer costumed fun that promises to level up the character bling when cosplayers start plotting out their SDCC dress-up plans for next year.

Sure, Sunday might’ve been the ‘con’s final day, but there was no letdown in creativity as cosplaying fans hit the pavement in some of the most inventive genre-inspired duds to be found all weekend long. From a boxed-up Barbie to a blockheaded Rubik’s Cube fan (along with plenty of more conventional getup to shout out Star Wars, Harley Quinn, the Guardians of the Galaxy and much more), here’s a peek at all the best cosplay sights from Day 4 of SDCC 2023:

A cosplayer dressed as Harley Quinn is seen at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

A cosplayer dressed as Barbie is seen at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Jordan Shocky Swartz dressed as Sorceress poses at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Cosplayers dressed as characters from "Guardians of the Galaxy" pose at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Cosplayers dressed as Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story characters attend the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

A cosplayer dressed as a Rubik's Cube is seen at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Cosplayers dressed as Yor Forger and Laura Craft attend the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Cosplayers dressed as a Prate and a Mermaid attend the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Cosplayers dressed as Han Solo and Chewbacca attend the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Cosplayers dressed as "Star Wars" characters Bossk and Greedo are seen at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Guardians Of The Galaxy cosplayer Dan Shanahan as Ronan The Accuser pose on Day 3 of Comic-Con International 2023 on July 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

