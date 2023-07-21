The Continental: John Wick Spinoff Books September Peacock Premiere Date at SDCC

Ian McShane has embodied the role of Winston Scott so well in the John Wick movies that it’s kind of hard to envision the calm, cool proprietor of the titular assassin’s hotel in his younger formative years. Thankfully, that’s where Peacock’s prequel event series, The Continental, comes in, with the hugely hyped three-part spinoff at last revealing its upcoming premiere date as part of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con fan panel today.

When is the premiere date of Peacock's John Wick spinoff, The Continental? Peacock made the most of its SDCC spotlight today, confirming that the series — checking in under the official title The Continental: From the World of John Wick — is booked for a Sept. 22 premiere date on the bird app. Featuring Colin Woodell in the role of a young Winston Scott, the series is set to drop each of its three installments weekly, with parts 2 and 3 arriving on Friday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Oct. 6 respectively.

RELATED: The Continental: Will Peacock's John Wick Spinoff Get a Season 2? Director Muses On ‘80s Sequel

The Continental: Exploring Winston Scott's 1970s ascent

First-look images from The Continental already have shown Woodell totally looking the part as the younger, 1970s-vintage version of McShane’s movie character. Set in the rough-and-tumble streets of the Big Apple, the show explores “the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe,” as Peacock teases, “through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.”

The Continental’s Sept. 22 arrival date was revealed as part of the show’s Friday panel at SDCC, which featured exclusive behind-the-scenes peeks for fans in attendance from key members of the creative team including executive producer/director Albert Hughes and executive producer Marshall Persinger, alongside action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton, and editor Ron Rosen.

Though Winston always seems to have his act together in the John Wick films, even when he and Wick himself (Keanu Reeves) are right in the assassins’ crosshairs, the prequel series will let viewers in on the well-kept secret of how he ascended to one of the High Table’s most trusted positions in the first place. Winston, Peacock teases, will chart “a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize [The Continental] where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The series boasts a killer cast that’s right up there on the observation deck with the main John Wick films in terms of magnetic acting talent. In addition to Woodell in the starring role, The Continental features a sweet ensemble lineup including Mel Gibson (Cormac), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Ray McKinnon (Jenkins), Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew), and Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie).

With Ana de Armas set to bring spinoff movie Ballerina to theaters next summer and Lionsgate working on a fifth proper John Wick film, it’s definitely a good time to reserve a room at the world’s most exclusive hotel. Make your reservation now for Friday, Sept. 22, when The Continental: From the World of John Wick officially checks in — only on Peacock.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.