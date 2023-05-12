Celebrate Mother's Day With The Top 6 Moms From Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror

They birth you, they raise you, they love you...and hey, they may just eviscerate your internal organs and split you in half!

Today, we're shining a spotlight on some of the best moms ever to grace the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and horror in celebration of Mother’s Day this weekend. Don’t worry, you don’t have to send dear old mom a gift or a card this year — just send her a link to this article! A simple YouTube URL speaks more volumes than a thoughtful present ever could, right? On second thought, don't do that.

All kidding aside, the world of genre is chock full of memorable moms willing to do anything for their kids. And we mean anything.

Take Ellen Ripley and the Xenomorph Queen, for instance. The two may always be at one another's throats, but they do share a common goal: to protect the ones they love at all costs. Still, we've gotta side with Ripley on this particular debate. Sure, the Queen's determination is admirable and all, though we took take slight offense to the practice of laying larvae in other people's chests, you know?

Strong women (and more importantly, strong mothers) are a running motif throughout James Cameron's celebrated filmography. Taking part in a virtual press conference attended by SYFY WIRE in late 2021, the writer-director cited his own mom as one of the strongest creative influences of his young life.

"She’s the one that taught me to value art; that art was a thing that boys could do because I went to a very jocky school," he said. I was in a — I don’t want to say rough neighborhood — but people didn’t value art, that’s for sure. But she did and it turned out I could do it and she encouraged me to that life of the mind, to think, to tell stories, and all of that sort of thing. She was an artist herself and she was in the local art society and so on. She created a framework, but she was also this amazing character that would come home and say, ‘Let’s join a geology class!’ So we went and joined a geology class. I literally would get out of school early as I could so I could go a class I wanted to do. And then we’d go out and hunt rocks and find crystals. One day, she came home in a uniform with a rifle and said, ‘I’ve joined the Army Reserve!’ I was like, ‘Wow! Moms can do that? I didn’t know that.’"

So whether your mom is an egg-laying alien queen, an overly protective witch, a counselor-murdering psychopath, or protective goat monster, give her a call this Mother’s Day, won’t you?

There's nothing more wonderful (and terrible) than a mother's undying love for her children. Don't believe us? Head over to Peacock for Cocaine Bear — a movie that proves how wise it is not to get between a mom and her cubs.