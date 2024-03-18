How The Invisible Man Flips the Dark Universe on its Head

The Purge, Split, The Invisible Man and More Returning to Theaters For Blumhouse's "Halfway to Halloween" Film Fest

It's never too early to start celebrating the spookiest day of the year, wouldn't you agree? With October 31 about six months down the calendar, horror juggernaut Blumhouse is ramping up the scares with the "Halfway to Halloween" Horror Film Festival, which will span five days between March 29 and April 2 at AMC Theaters locations across the country.

"Festival-goers can catch their favorite Blumhouse films on the big screen, with tickets priced at just $8 per film," reads the official release. "Plus, they’ll have the chance to win giveaways, get sneak peeks, and see exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent from the films."

The fun officially begins Friday, March 29 with M. Night Shyamalan and Universal's stealth Unbreakable sequel, Split, subsequently followed by James DeMonaco's The Purge (March 30), Mike Flanagan's Ouija: Origin of Evil (March 31), James Wan's Insidious (April 1), and Leigh Whannell's Universal horror classic reboot The Invisible Man (April 2). Insidious — which marked the first team-up between Blumhouse and Wan's Atomic Monster (the two banners have since merged into a single entity) — is celebrating its 13th anniversary.

Blumhouse Announces "Halfway to Halloween" Film Festival

Weâre almost Halfway to Halloween and 5 of your favorite Blumhouse movies are coming back to the big screen at @AmcTheatres. Buy tickets now: https://t.co/TrBfieBgiu #BlumhouseHalfwayToHalloween pic.twitter.com/ggrDokF7Da — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) March 15, 2024

“We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable and slightly evil night at the movies. We’re grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life,” Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse, said in a statement.

"Blumhouse films terrify and delight horror fans. We are excited to bring these favorites back to the big screen,” added Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres.

Tickets are on sale right here.

Participating cities include Atlanta (GA), Baltimore (MD), Boston (MA), Charlotte (NC), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX), Denver (CO), Detroit (MI), Harlingen (TX), Hartford (CT), Houston (TX), Indianapolis (IN), Jacksonville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas (NV), Los Angeles (CA), Miami (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Mobile (AL), New Haven (CT), New Orleans (LA), New York (NY), Norfolk (VA), Orlando (FL), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Rockford (IL), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Seattle (WA), Spokane (WA), Tallahassee (FL), Tampa (FL), Tucson (AZ), Tulsa (OK), Washington, D.C., Wichita (KS).