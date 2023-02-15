James Wan already has 'about 7 ideas' for 'M3GAN' sequel, reveals fellow producer Jason Blum

James Wan (C) attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

While Universal Pictures officially green-lit a sequel to M3GAN last month, producer James Wan (who conceived of the screen story alongside the film's writer, Akela Cooper) has been thinking of potential follow-ups since the very beginning.

"James Wan is one of the most creative, inventive people I know," fellow producer Jason Blum remarked during an interview with Empire for the magazine's April 2023 issue (on sale tomorrow). "He’s an idea machine, and as we were winding up the movie he had about seven different ideas of what the sequel could be." We also have a few ideas, if they're looking for recommendations.

Details on where the blossoming techno-thriller franchise goes from here remains to be seen, although it was confirmed that Gerard Johnstone will return as director on the perfectly-titled M3GAN 2.0, working off another screenplay from Cooper (scribe behind Wan's Malignant). In addition, both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are locked in to return as Gemma and Cady, respectively.

Thanks to a current release date of Jan. 17, 2025, there's plenty of time for the creative team to get the story just right.

"We’ve got to write a script. I mean, you’ve gotta give us a little bit of time," Blum said. “The creative process suffers when you [rush]. You pretend you’re not making compromises, but you always do. So I wanted to give us enough time to make the movie great, and we have that now. And we have the whole team coming back, we’re not having to hire a writer or director — all those people are in place."

Chatting with SYFY WIRE ahead of M3GAN's theatrical debut, Wan explained that he wanted "to do something a bit different" with the well-worn "creepy doll" sub-genre of horror. "With the way the world is changing, and how technology is playing such a big part of our everyday life and how addicted we are to technology, it just felt right that M3GAN be a product of that world."

M3GAN is currently playing in theaters and available to rent/purchase on VOD platforms like Vudu. Blum recently took to Twitter, asking fans to help the movie, which holds a near-perfect 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, hit $100 million at the domestic box office.

