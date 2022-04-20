'Chucky' Season 2 slashes into production with Brad Dourif back to voice the killer doll

Keep an eye on your kitchen knives, folks! Cameras have officially started to roll on Season 2 of SYFY and USA's hit horror series, Chucky, SYFY WIRE can confirm.

We can also corroborate the return of several cast members, including Brad Dourif, who is back to voice the killer doll we all know and love. Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), and Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) will reprise their characters from the show's debut season and/or previous movies in the franchise.

Created and showrun by Child's Play mastermind, Don Mancini, Chucky takes place in Hackensack, New Jersey (the hometown of the notorious murderer known as Charles Lee Ray). The town is thrown into utter chaos when a Chucky doll pops up at a local garage sale. A string of grisly murders start to reveal human viscera as well as the dark secrets lurking underneath the seemingly idyllic facade of small-town America. Mancini also serves as an executive producer alongside David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton.

"We want to have fun with it. We want people to anticipate and wonder and voice what they want," Mancini said about the show during a chat with Gizmodo last year. "That’s part of the fun of the storytelling process with the audience, and that’s one of the things I love about TV as opposed to movies where it’s kind of happening in real time. You have this dialogue going on with the audience and the fans, and I really enjoy that. It’s really fun. But this is part of it: that kind of suspense and anticipation of wondering what’s going to come through."

Chatting with SYFY WIRE a little over a year before the series premiere, the showrunner discussed his commitment to using a practical puppet on set:

"I think that’s really important because it’s really hard for actors to respond to nothing in front of a green screen. We’ve all seen big movies where generally amazing actors can really be unmanned by that process. It’s the hardest thing to ask an actor to do, so it’s important for Chucky to be real on that level. I also think that it’s important that Chucky have the feel of a doll, of a puppet. He should be a little bit herky-jerky. In a way, it’s counter-intuitive to even contemplate doing Chucky in CG because then you have to build into that, the herky-jerky [element]. It’s just unnecessary."

Season 2 of Chucky is expected to premiere on SYFY and USA this fall. The complete first season, which garnered 11.6 million viewers across all platforms, is currently available to stream on Peacock.