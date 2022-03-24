Tiffany is back! Jennifer Tilly returning for Season 2 of horror hit 'Chucky' on SYFY & USA

We haven't seen the last of Charles Lee Ray's murderous bride! SYFY and USA confirmed Thursday that Jennifer Tilly will reprise the role of fan favorite character, Tiffany Valentine, in Season 2 of Chucky. Tilly has been associated with pop culture's favorite killer doll for over two decades, having originated the character of Tiffany in 1998's Bride of Chucky.

"I think that this Tiffany has gotten a little more ruthless," the actress told Comic Book Resources last November. "She's a super-villain in the Chucky series. She turns into a master criminal, and what you'll see, she becomes a little more unhinged. The last few episodes are absolutely bonkers because you see her spiraling a little bit and being delusional, losing her grip on reality. I think when you — the psychiatrist in me — when you've been around killing a lot, you need more and more kills to get the same thrill, so I think she's a little more bloodthirsty than she was 20 years ago."

Based on the long-running Child's Play franchise created by Don Mancini (who also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the television series), Chucky picks up in the sleepy, all-American town of Hackensack, New Jersey where a newly-unearthed Good Guy doll starts to wreak all sorts of havoc amongst the local population. Brad Dourif returns to voice the titular toy who loves to stab hapless victims almost as much as he likes to play.

Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Lexa Doig (Stargate), Fiona Dourif (Tenet), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay, the first young boy Chucky ever terrorized in 1988's Child's Play), Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle, Andy's foster sibling in Child's Play 2) co-star.

David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Harley Peyton, and Jeff Renfroe are also executive producers.

Season 1 currently holds a score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series premiere was watched by 4.4 million people according to Nielsen ratings. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Peacock and the SYFY app. The show's debut season drew in 11.6 million viewers across all platforms.

A second season, which is slated to premiere on SYFY and USA this fall, was made official by the networks in November 2021.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," Mancini said in a statement at the time. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'"

