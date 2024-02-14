Chucky Season 3, Part 2 Release Date Revealed Because Chucky Always Comes Back

Chucky isn't done in the White House for Season 3. Here's when you can expect him to be back for Part 2.

If there’s one thing fans should know about Chucky by now, it’s that he always comes back. Specifically, this time he’ll return for the second half of Season 3 of his SYFY and USA Network original series this spring, and you won’t want to miss what comes next.

When does Chucky Season 3, Part 2 Premiere? Mark your calendars, Chucky, his friends and his enemies all return to USA Network and SYFY on April 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET/PT for the first of the remaining four episodes of Season 3.

What happened in Chucky Season 3?

After leaving fans on a massive cliffhanger on Halloween, Chucky will return this spring where all questions about his bizarre stint in the White House will be answered in what we can only assume will be the bloodiest way possible.

In Chucky’s (Brad Dourif) unending thirst for power, Season 3 began with everyone’s favorite killer doll (sorry M3GAN) using the grief of the First Family to manipulate his way into one of the most secure buildings on earth, The White House. The first half of the season did a lot to explain why Chucky chose this place for his latest killing spree and put him face-to-face once again with his nemeses Jake (Zackary Rthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Meanwhile, Tiffany Valentine got locked up for… just so many crimes. Even though the world thinks she’s the actress Jennifer Tilly, the villainous bride of Chucky has just weeks to escape death row. That’s no easy feat since she and her guy are on the rocks once again after the events of Season 2.

Sadly, after Chucky made a splash at the White House’s Halloween party, strikes forced production on the show to take a pause. However, with the strike issues finally resolved, Chucky was able to get back in production and now the back half of Season 3 can finally debut in all its gory glory.

Chucky returns on April 10, 2024 at 10 pm ET/PT on USA Network and SYFY and will stream next-day on Peacock.