'Cocaine Bear' first reactions hail one of the best (and craziest) movies of 2023 so far
Cocaine Bear sinks its (very sharp) teeth into theaters Feb. 24.
The drug-addled predator of Cocaine Bear isn't just a one-note gimmick meant to get butts in movie theater seats.
According to the first reactions on Twitter, director Elizabeth Banks's absolutely bonkers comedy-thriller (in theaters everywhere this Friday) is one of the best movies of the year so far. Rafael Motamayor called the release a "slasher movie, but with a bear." Vantacreates went even further, proclaiming it to be "Final Destination, but with a coked-out bear."
Who knows? Maybe we will get a "Cocaine Shark" sequel after all!
RELATED: Elizabeth Banks explains how 'Evil Dead' and 'Jurassic Park' influenced 'Cocaine Bear'
Loosely based on an actual incident where an unfortunate American black bear accidentally overdosed on cocaine ditched by a smuggler in the 1980s, the film (written by The Babysitter scribe, Jimmy Warden, and produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Philip Lord and Christopher Miller ) imagines a much deadlier outcome in which the bear went on a powdery rampage.
The star of the show is, of course, the berserker bear, but it doesn't hurt to have a stacked cast of talented human fodder: Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta.
Head below to see the early buzz:
