Dafne Keen would love her ‘His Dark Materials’ co-star Amir Wilson to join her in 'Star Wars'

Could there be room for more than one His Dark Materials alum in The Acolyte?

Few things are more important to Lyra “Silvertongue” Belacqua than her friends, and the same is likely true of the star that plays her. Dafne Keen clawed her way onto the scene in Logan, almost stealing the entire movie. She went on to play Lyra in the television adaptation of His Dark Materials, which begins Season 3 on Dec. 5. Lyra is one of the greatest characters in fantasy literature, so Keen was the perfect choice.

Her ride to genre supremacy will not end when Lyra’s journey ends, however. She is set to appear in the mysterious Star Wars series, The Acolyte. SYFY WIRE talked with Keen as well as her His Dark Materials co-star Amir Wilson to discuss Season 3 of the series, and we couldn’t help but sneak in a question about the galaxy far, far away.

Wilson is also perfectly cast, and he brings depth and gravitas to the role of Will Parry. Will has to be the perfect counterpoint to Lyra, so naturally Wilson and Keen had to be in balance as well. They had to have chemistry, and thankfully that was something that both actors agreed was there from the beginning.

Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson in His Dark Materials Season 3 Photo: HBO

“This would've been a nightmare if we didn't get along as friends, but we did,” Wilson said. “I met Dafne for the first time in Madrid, where Dafne lives, and it was great. That was the first time we'd been introduced to each other.”

Keen went on to describe their process, adding, “…and then basically what we did was just went on a bunch of walks every day to get to know each other, so that when we started filming, we were comfortable with each other. Yeah, I was terrified. I was like, if he's not nice, this is going to make my life really impossible.”

It wasn’t a problem, because Keen then said, “Turns out he's okay.”

Though most of the casting for The Acolyte has been announced, we wondered if Wilson had any wish for a galactic reunion.

“I won't be in a galaxy far, far away, but I would work with Dafne again,” Wilson said. Keen was of a similar mind, but was a little more optimistic.

Photo: Lucasfilm

“I would love to work with Amir again,” Keen echoed. "And I would love for him to join me in a galaxy far, far away. That would be really fun.”

Whether it is on The Acolyte or in something else, His Dark Materials fans will surely be begging for this pair to come together again once Season 3 has finished.

His Dark Materials premieres on HBO Max on December 5th, 2022.

