Farewell, DC FanDome: Warner Bros. Discovery nixes digital showcase as live events make a comeback

DC is shutting the virtual doors on DC FanDome, the hugely popular digital extravaganza that piped plenty of entertainment hype over the past two years onto eager fans’ screens through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement shared with media outlets today, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery explained why it’s electing to end the online-only event in spite of its popularity: “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.”

Since its inaugural webcast in the summer of 2020, FanDome has served as DC's biggest annual billboard for upcoming movies, TV projects, video games, and more. Last year’s second installment, headlined by hugely anticipated trailers for The Batman and HBO Max’s Peacemaker, roped in a reported 66 million viewers worldwide, according to Deadline, tripling its viewership over the event's first year.

With the 2020 event held in August and last year’s FanDome falling in October, this year’s calendar already was counting down to the anticipated window for what fans presumed would be the showcase's third installment in 2022. With Warner Bros. Discovery shifting its focus back to in-person events, though, the 2021 FanDome will stand as the last one we get for while — if ever.

Among several film projects that’ve been kicked to releases set for 2023 or later, Black Adam has the rest of the year to itself as DC’s next big movie tentpole. Star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up to Hall H in a big way at this year’s in-person San Diego Comic-Con to whet fans’ appetites for the Shazam!-adjacent film. DC also used the return of SDCC (which had moved to online-only events the preceding two years as well) as a platform to boost the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, coming March 17 of next year, with an in-the-flesh appearance from the sequel’s main cast.

Black Adam lands on Oct. 21, the same day Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment drops the much-buzzed post-Batman video game Gotham Knights. DC is reportedly close to landing a studio head to take on a unifying creative role similar to the one Disney has deployed with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, a search that falls amid a relatively quiet period of new movie releases and TV offerings in the immediate months following October's big arrivals.

Looking for some sci-fi fun and adventure? Check out Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Warehouse 13, Eureka, SYFY's Resident Alien, Sliders, Intergalactic and more on Peacock now.