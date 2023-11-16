Director Louis Leterrier Says He Hid “TIE Fighter Sounds” in Fast X

It's kind of hard to overstate the impact of Star Wars on the film industry.

Not only did A New Hope represent a watershed moment for special effects, it also "started the whole movie-franchise thing," as succinctly put by the U.K. brand agency known as Definition. George Lucas's game-changing space opera continues to influence cinematic storytellers — especially those who grew up watching the original trilogy in theaters — carrying on that innovative, genre-defining blockbuster tradition that began in the galaxy far, far away. In a way, it even influenced one of this year's biggest blockbusters, Fast X (now streaming on Peacock).

Fast X director hid iconic Star Wars sound effects in Fast Saga blockbuster

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast X (2023). Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

"Any person ... in their '40s or '50s saying they're making movies for a different reason than trying to do a Star Wars movie are lying," Director Louis Leterrier said during a rewatch of The Incredible Hulk (now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) with MTV's Josh Horowitz. "We are all trying, in a way, to make a Star Wars movie. Even in my last movie, in Fast X, I put TIE Fighter sounds in it. I just cannot help myself."

And it's 100% true. You can hear the iconic screech of the Imperial vessel when villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) chases after Jakob Toretto (John Cena) and Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) around the 1-hour, 54-minute mark. Don't believe us? Go stream the movie on Peacock right now and listen for yourself!

The instantly-recognizable audio effect was engineered by Oscar-winner Ben Burtt, who mixed the sound of slowed-down elephants cries with that of a car driving over wet pavement. According to the TIE Fighter Owners' Workshop Manual published in 2019, Emperor Palpatine wanted the single-pilot ships to intimidate enemies by regularly letting out "a noise akin to a screech from a bird of prey."

While Leterrier has yet to fulfill his dream of helming a galactic project for Lucasfilm, he did admit to pitching them a "Lone Wolf and Cub"-inspired TV series long before The Mandalorian hit the scene.

"And they said, 'Nah, we don't know if it's a great idea. We'll get back to you.'" When pressed by Horowitz for more details on what the idea involved, Leterrier said he tried to sell them on a story about Obi-Wan Kenobi and the infant Luke Skywalker set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. He also lobbied for the gig of the Boba Fett movie, which ultimately became The Book of Boba Fett.

