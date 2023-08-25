How Fast X Added Mystery To Dwayne Johnson's Surprise Return as Hobbs

"The moment you film Dwayne Johnson, in any shape or form, you recognize it's Dwayne Johnson, so I was like, 'How can I change the tone?'" Leterrier explained.

What's the problem with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being a Hollywood brand unto himself? He's just a little too recognizable.

At least that's the rationale of Fast X director Louis Leterrier, who was given the job of bringing Luke Hobbs back into the Fast Saga fold. Recently catching up with the folks over at Total Film, Leterrier explained how he wanted to craft the film's mid-credits stinger — which places the fan favorite character on a speeding collision course with villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) — with a tinge of mystery.

How Fast X added mystery to Dwayne Johnson's return

"The moment you film Dwayne Johnson, in any shape or form, you recognize it's Dwayne Johnson, so I was like, 'How can I change the tone?'" the director said. "Hide it in the shadows, put a mask on, and use lights and flares so you’re distracted by the filmmaking. So you’re not focusing on who the camera is filming and what the camera is pointed at. That was the idea."

And because we leave Dom (Vin Diesel) and his son (Leo Abelo Perry) on the verge of death just moments, Leterrier did not want the tag to feel light-hearted. With that said, it is hard not to smile when Hobbs calls Dante a "sumbitch" and crushes a cell phone with his bare hand.

"Our movie finishes in a pretty dark place," the filmmaker added. "I couldn’t come back up and do a comedy scene, you know, it's the continuation of what this dark place is. It’s the true reveal of Dante's master plan and what he aims to do. I mean, what an honor to have Dwayne Johnson come back to the main franchise, that day was absolutely incredible."

As you probably know by now, Hobbs will return in his second spinoff adventure, whose purpose is to bridge the narrative gap between Fast X and Fast X: Part 2 (the latter is currently slated for a theatrical release in spring 2025). No writer, director, or release date have been announced yet, though that's not too surprising amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The fifth-highest grossing movie of the year so far (Oppenheimer now holds the fourth slot), Fast X is now available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. All formats include a slew of bonus features — including a gag reel, director's commentary, two music videos, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga on Peacock with Furious 7 (2015). Fast X officially joins the streaming service Friday, September 15.