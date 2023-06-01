Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returning to Fast & Furious for New Fast X Standalone Sequel

The ending of Fast X blew the franchise open (and up!) with a whole lot of cliffhangers that left the fate of pretty much everyone hanging in the balance. So what’s next? Turns out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting his very own solo film to bridge the gap before Fast X: Part II.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers ahead for the ending of Fast X, as well as its post-credit scene**

Variety reports Johnson will reprise his fan favorite role as Luke Hobbs in a new standalone film set within the Fast & Furious continuity. The story will reportedly serve as a connecting story between the events of Fast X and its eventual full-fledged sequel, which is tentatively slated for 2025.

"Last summer, Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us," Johnson wrote on Instagram, referring to his feud with the lead star and producer on the Fast series. "We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

Check out his full message below:

As fans are well aware, the post-credit scene in Fast X finally brought The Rock back into the action, with Hobbs receiving a call from Fast X villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) telling him he was next up on his hit list, after Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team. Considering Hobbs is actually the man who shot and killed Dante’s father in Fast Five, it makes some sense he’d get a full film to explore that revenge avenue all its own.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but considering the end of Fast X, we can likely expect more action, more chaos, more vengeance — and hopefully a whole lot more of Jason Momoa being fantastically silly and evil.

The project is reportedly being written by Chris Morgan, who has a long history with the Fast & Furious franchise. Morgan wrote and produced The Fate of the Furious and the previous Rock-centric spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, and also worked on the scripts for entries 5-7 in the franchise. Per the report, Johnson and his team will produce via their Seven Bucks Productions, and of course Vin Diesel’s One Race Films will play a role behind the scenes.

No word on when this untitled spinoff might release, but considering Fast X is tearing up the box office, it stands to reason it could be a high priority as the Fast Saga keeps revving its engine toward an epic finale. Click here to pick up tickets for Fast X now!

The Fast and the Furious is now streaming on Peacock alongside Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 7, and F9.