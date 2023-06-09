Vin Diesel Reveals Release Date For Fast 11, First Look Concept Art

"Part Two is going to be an effort from our Fast family and studio like you have never seen."

Your engine still fuming over that Fast X cliffhanger? Well, we've got good news and bad news.

The good news is that we know when we'll get to see those dangling threads resolved. The bad news? That resolution is about two years down the road. Posting on Instagram this week, Vin Diesel revealed April 4, 2025 as the release date for Fast 11 or, if you prefer, Fast X: Part Two. Louis Leterrier will return as director for the (potentially?) final installment.

RELATED: Fast X's Alan Ritchson Told Vin Diesel He Hadn't Been Watching Fast Saga: "I'm an Idiot"

"I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the world's saga," wrote the lead star and producer of the long-running Universal franchise. "Jason [Momoa] wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene-stealing character that the world won’t forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do. Seven billion [at the box office] means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn’t know, Fast X was just Part One. Know that Part Two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen."

Diesel also shared what appeared to be AI-generated concept art that may hint at the plot of the next chapter. He didn't share any specific details, but the frozen landscape depicted in both images may be tied to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher's (Charlize Theron) Antarctic encounter with Gisele (Gal Gadot) right before the end credits of Fast X.

Vin Diesel reveals Fast 11 release date

Just last week, it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson would return as fan favorite Luke Hobbs (the character made a surprise appearance in a mid-credits stinger) via a standalone project meant to bridge the gap between Parts One and Two. A director and release date for that movie have yet to be confirmed, though it's probably safe to assume it'll drop within the next year-and-a-half.

What still remains unclear is whether the Hobbs-centric outing constitutes the official second chapter in the Fast X trilogy Diesel's been teasing since the movie's world premiere in Rome last month.

Fast X: Part One is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to pick up tickets for yourself and the whole family!

The Fast and the Furious is now streaming on Peacock alongside Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 7, and F9.