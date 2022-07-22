Disney+ goes R-rated with 'Deadpool' & 'Logan,' and Ryan Reynolds has thoughts

The Merc with the Mouth himself has weighed in on his movie hitting the streaming service.

Disney+ has officially taken its superhero offerings into rated R territory. Just months after the streaming service dropped the TV-MA Marvel Netflix series on the platform, Disney announced Thursday that R-rated Marvel Comics-inspired hits Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan would arrive on the streamer this week. As of Friday, all three films are now available to stream.

The move marks the latest step in a larger integration strategy at Disney that's been ongoing since the company purchased Fox's entertainment assets in 2019, as Marvel Studios continues to put more and more heroes under its MCU umbrella. After the arrival of the former Netflix shows on the streamer, we heard that both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are returning for more adventures as Daredevil and Kingpin, fueling speculation that Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher might not be far behind. Now, with Deadpool 3 in development as an R-rated property at Disney, we're seeing some similar streaming moves on the feature film front.

Of course, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was immediately on top of the news Thursday, and took to Twitter to both announce the streaming move and have a little fun at Disney's expense. Sure, there weren't technically a bunch of R-rated Disney movies on Disney+ before, but if you ask Reynolds, some of those animated classics should've gotten that rating to begin with. Here's how he responded to the news:

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

Reynolds has been tied to Deadpool in one way or another since the character appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine more than a decade ago, and he's weathered the long development hell road of the Merc with the Mouth's first feature film to eventually transform Deadpool into an R-rated comic book movie powerhouse.

It's no wonder that he's stuck around long enough to see the character make the leap back to Disney, and that he's continuing his streak of goofy, tongue-in-cheek self-promotion with the Disney+ news. Now, we just have to see how he manages to keep integrating Wade Wilson into the House of Mouse machine. Deadpool 3 doesn't have a release date yet, but it's on the way, and we know Reynolds isn't about to hold anything back.

