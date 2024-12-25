Does Nosferatu Have a Post-Credits Scene?

What Does a Dead Transylvanian Nobleman Look Like? | Nosferatu in Theaters | SYFY

What Does a Dead Transylvanian Nobleman Look Like? | Nosferatu in Theaters | SYFY

In keeping with the European tradition of telling ghost stories during the yuletide season, director Robert Eggers gifts horror fans around the world his Christmas Day offering, Nosferatu (get tickets now!) his visionary reimagining of director F. W. Murnau's classic 1922 vampire film, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.

Eggers' Nosferatu features an ensemble cast comprised of Bill Skarsgård (Count Orlok), Nicholas Hoult (Thomas Hutter), Lily-Rose Depp (Ellen Hutter), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Friedrich Harding), Emma Corrin (Anna Harding), Ralph Ineson (Dr. Wilhelm Sievers), Simon McBurney (Herr Knock), and Willem Dafoe (Prof. Albin Eberhart von Franz).

Set in 1800s England and Romania, Nosferatu adheres to the original Murnau story, which is itself an unauthorized silent film adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 seminal horror novel, Dracula. In Eggers' version, Ellen Hutter is a pious woman who has been terrorized since childhood by the specter of something evil overtaking her body and spirit. The entity is the vampire known as Count Orlok from Transylvania. As an adult, Ellen marries Thomas Hutter; the vampire is incensed and decides to take back what he thinks he owns. He sets up a complicated plan to have Thomas visit his castle to dispose of him, and then travel to England to possess Ellen, body and soul.

Will Orlock succeed? You'll have to head to the theater to find out, but just how long should you stick around once those credits start running?

Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) appears in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Is there a post-credits or mid-credits scene after Nosferatu? No, Nosferatu does not contain a mid or post-credits scene. When the film fades to black, the credits roll and Robin Carolan's score plays through to the end.

Nosferatu is now playing exclusively in theaters everywhere.

Egger's adaptation has a R-rating for "bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content" and it currently holds a fresh 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When you go to the theater to watch this gothic horror spectacle, make sure you look for the limited edition, major theater chain tie-in popcorn buckets in the shape of coffins. Or, grab one from the official NBC.com store before they sell out. Then go check out our coverage of the iconography and symbols on the coffin, which came straight from Eggers and production designer Craig Lathrop's research from that period in Eastern European folklore and the occult.