‘Community’ creator Dan Harmon says Donald Glover ‘is down to clown' in Peacock movie

The involvement of one of the NBC comedy’s biggest stars is a mystery no longer.

You have to hand it to Dan Harmon: Whether it’s Rick and Morty or Peacock's long-awaited Community movie, he’s a candid fountain of firsthand information when it comes to the projects he’s passionate about.

Even before word finally broke in September that Peacock is moving forward to develop his treasured Community reunion film, Harmon had been keeping fans in the loop on the project’s status about as much as any creator probably could. “It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow,” he shared in a hopeful update only a month before Peacock fulfilled the “and a movie” part of the NBC series’ classic “six seasons and a movie” comedy come-on. “It means there is definitely going to be one.”

At the time the film’s green-light clearance was revealed, though, one key piece of crucial fan-pleasing info remained unknown: whether original Community star and current A-lister Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Solo: A Star Wars Story) would be included in the big-screen reunion of the early-2010s series’ stacked ensemble cast.

Leave it to Harmon, of course, to clear the air: In a recent chat with Variety, the creator of both Community and the Rick and Morty franchise (the latter alongside Justin Roiland) said there’s no way Glover won’t be smack in the middle of all the fun. “[Glover] is down to clown," he joked, after confessing that, “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled” in making Glover’s involvement clear when the film was first revealed.

(l-r) Donald Glover as Troy, Alison Brie as Annie, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Danny Pudi as Abed, Chevy Chase as Pierce in Community Season 1 Episode 11 Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald,” said Harmon, noting that the final decision to peck with Peacock (rather than Amazon Prime) at the much-buzzed project reflects his sentimental affinity for the NBC home team. “[Y]ou’re supposed to go with your passion, and ultimately, that is what we did,” he explained, adding that the NBC-adjacent streamer “makes emotional sense” as the proper platform for the movie’s big premiere.

Glover, who played forever-young footballer Troy Barnes on the TV series, isn’t the only big Community name on board for the big-screen treatment. Original Community co-stars Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Jim Rash (Dean Pelton), and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang) all have been flagged to reprise their small-screen roles.

Peacock hasn’t yet revealed a debut date for the film, which at last check was going by the simple title Community: The Movie. There’s little doubt, though, that Harmon will be bleating that info to the top of the gymnasium rafters just as soon as the coast is clear. In the meantime, we’re keeping the clicker handy for the teased arrival of the original Community comedy series at Peacock, which is expected to land on the platform sometime soon.

