'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' unleashes monster-packed new trailer filled with D&D lore

As we got closer to the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, we're learning more and more about how the film hopes to capture the particular magic of D&D while carving out its own fantasy story that's satisfying even to people who don't play the classic tabletop adventure. Now, a new trailer is here to shed some more light on that process. One of the tricks: Monsters, and lots of them.

RELATED: 'Hogwarts Legacy' art book offers magically-detailed look inside 'Potter' video game

Honor Among Thieves, written and directed by Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, begins with a pretty straightforward, pretty classic D&D premise: A group of adventurers have to stop a major evil from unleashing itself on the world. Within that narrative, we get to know the party of thieves — played by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis — who set out to stop that evil by stealing the magical artifact that gives them power. In the new trailer, we learn a little more about who exactly they're fighting, and why. Plus, we get plenty of new action for the party to fight through — beginning with a beheading gone wrong — and meet even more classic D&D monsters along the way.

Check out the trailer below:

Yes, the new trailer confirms that the main antagonists for the film would appear to be the Red Wizards, a band of Forgotten Realms villains who are bad news indeed in the hands of the right Dungeon Masters (or screenwriters). That means the party has their work cut out for them, but they seem up to the task, even if they do have some disagreements regarding how to get the job done.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke says she’s ‘avoiding’ HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘I just can’t do it’

While it spends a little more time setting up the plot, and packs a few more bits of monster fun along the way, this trailer is also noteworthy for its focus on the dynamics of the party at the core of Honor Among Thieves. We get to see Page working as the self-serious Paladin who knows his way around a dungeon crawl (even if other members of the party don't), we get to see Rodriguez working as the muscle, and we get a closer look at Pine's character's dark past, complete with a family he lost and a sense of newfound purpose that's driving him to get this job right. It might just be fantasy Guardians of the Galaxy, but even if that's the case, it looks like a ton of fun.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hold its world premiere at SXSW in March, before hitting theaters everywhere March 31.

Get ready for Honor Among Thieves with another movie inspired by role-playing games, Mazes and Monsters, now streaming on Peacock.