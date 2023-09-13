It's Goosebumps Meets Power Rangers in First Trailer for Peacock's Animated Horror Series Fright Krewe

It's almost October, time for ghosts and goblins everywhere to come out and celebrate the spooky season. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to get into the Halloween spirit with the whole family, and this fall, DreamWorks Animation is giving you one more on Peacock.

Created by Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, The House with a Clock in Its Walls) and James Frey (I Am Number Four), Fright Krewe is a new animated series set in "the most haunted city in America," New Orleans, Louisiana. In this historic, wonderfully spooky town, ghosts are nothing new, but a group of five teenagers is about to find out that ghosts are the least of what's going on in New Orleans.

After a strange encounter with a Voodoo Queen imbues them with the powers of five powerful spirit, Soleil (Sydney Mikayla), Maybe (Tim Johnson Jr.), Missy (Grace Lu), Stanley (Chester Rushing), and Pat (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) find themselves imbued with strange supernatural powers which allow them to see the true nature of the city they call home. New Orleans, it seems, is home to all manner of supernatural monsters, including vampires, monsters and, yes, demons. In fact, New Orleans is about to face a demonic enemy the likes of which it hasn't seen in centuries, and it's up to these five teenagers to stop it...if they can get along, anyway.

Check out the trailer for the series below:

As you can see from the trailer, Fright Krewe has elements of a classic spooky kids mystery, combined with a rich fantasy mythology that basically turns the show into Goosebumps meets Power Rangers, with lots of the flavor of New Orleans thrown in for good measure. So, if you're looking for a cool horror-tinged series that won't necessarily keep the kids up at night, put Fright Krewe on your calendar.

The 10-episode series Fright Krewe premieres Oct. 2 on Peacock.