Anthony Mackie is Back! Twisted Metal Revs Up Season 2 Renewal at Peacock

We haven’t seen the last of John Doe, Quiet, Sweet Tooth, and the rest of the post-apocalyptic pit crew from the world of Twisted Metal. Peacock has officially renewed the hit video game adaptation for a second season. Leading cast member and executive producer Anthony Mackie confirmed the high-octane news today while presenting at The Game Awards.

"Because of our incredible fans, Twisted Metal is coming back for Season 2 on Peacock," he revealed. "So everybody get your motor revving because you're going on another ride with John Doe!"

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans — I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag,” showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith said in a statement. "We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew."

The debut season of Twisted Metal — watch it on Peacock right here — takes place in a reality where civilization collapsed in the early 2000s. Mackie headlines the story as John Doe, an amnesiac and motor-mouthed delivery driver (known in this world as a “milkman”) promised a permanent home in New San Francisco by its shady leader, Raven (guest star Neve Campbell), if he successfully picks up a mysterious package halfway across the country.

Along the way to New Chicago, John reluctantly joins forces with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a taciturn car jacker hellbent on avenging her brother's murder. Their route to the Midwest is littered with dangers — from hard-nosed lawman Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church) to a sadistic clown called Sweet Tooth (played by a combination of Samoa Joe and Will Arnett).

When does Season 2 of Twisted Metal premiere?

We don’t have an answer to that question yet, but with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes now resolved, production on the second season can move full steam ahead. In other words, the pedal can be put to the proverbial metal.

What will Season 2 of Twisted Metal be about?

Based on the Season 1 finale and the showrunner's new statement, fans can expect to see Calypso’s vehicular tournament from the original games, as well as the arrival of John Doe’s sister, Dollface.

"I’m excited about a second season," Mackie told SYFY WIRE ahead of the show's premiere earlier this year (the interview in question took place ahead of the actors' strike) when asked about the odds of more episodes being green-lit. "I think when people see the show, the characters have developed in such a way that you get attached to them; that you enjoy the banter between all of them. I’m excited if Samoa Joe decides to come back because if we fight in the second season, I’m not losing."

How to watch Season 1 of Twisted Metal

The complete first season of Twisted Metal is now streaming on Peacock. The first episode set a record as the platform's "most-watched" comedy premiere, Deadline confirms.

Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principat, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst serve as executive producers alongside Mackie and Smith.