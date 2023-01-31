'Fast X': The end of the road begins for Vin Diesel in cryptic new 'Fast & Furious' poster

Yesterday, Vin Diesel teased that the highly anticipated Fast X trailer would drop in two weeks, which seemingly timed out perfectly to a Super Bowl LVII debut. Well, now we're getting word we won't even have to wait that long.

Along with the cryptic new poster below, Universal Pictures released word that the latest, greatest installment of the Fast Saga will officially drop its first trailer on Friday, Feb. 10. Which, since this is the tenth installment, makes way more sense than dropping it on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12... because the trailer for the tenth Fast & Furious film (not including spinoff Hobbes & Shaw) should debut on the tenth day of the month, right? Math!

The aforementioned poster features Diesel's Dominic Toretto in deep prayer, clinging to a cross, with the tagline inevitably emblazoned above his praying hands: "The end of the road begins." You might even say that the image reveals somewhat of a crossroads, what with the road and the cross both taking center stage.

FAST X (2023) Photo: Universal Studios

Of course, the beginning of the end is also a reference to the fact that the Saga now has an endgame. Fast X is actually the first film of the planned two-part finale, with the second film dropping in 2024.

Part 1 plays off the events of F9, and features the franchise's overarching villain, Charlize Theron's Cipher, recruiting Dante, a mysterious new adversary played by franchise newcomer, Jason Momoa. The two of them will no doubt come up against Dom and his adopted adventure-loving family.

The cast is revved up with new and returning talent including Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), Michael Rooker (Buddy), Rita Moreno (playing mother to Dom, Mia, and Jakob), Brie Larson (TBD), Daniela Melchior (TBD), Alan Ritchson (TBD), and Leo Abelo Perry (playing Dom's son, Brian Marcos Toretto).

Louis Letterier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk) is in the driver's seat as Fast X's director, with a script from Dan Mazeau and Fast Saga veteran, Justin Lin (who's also serving as a producer).

Fast X super-sizes the big screen Friday, May 19, with its direct untitled sequel (aka the end of the road) hitting theaters in February 2024.

