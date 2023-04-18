Justice for Han?! 'Fast X' director promises reckoning is finally coming for Han and Shaw

Sung Kang and Jason Statham in the Fast & Furious films Photo: Just Han Eating Chips for Over a Minute | Fast & Furious Saga | Screen Bites YouTube; Deckard Shaw's Best Moments | Jason Statham in Fast & Furious | Screen Bites YouTube

What's the equivalent of "burying the hatchet" in the Fast & Furious universe? Burying the muffler? Yeah, let's go with that!

If you've seen the first trailer for the upcoming Fast X (in theaters everywhere May 19), then you'll know that some kind of peace has been reached in the case of Han (Sung Kang) and his would-be killer, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). While some fans believe that this tease of a team-up between a pair of unlikely allies undermines the whole #JusticeforHan campaign, director Louis Leterrier recently promised that there will be a reckoning with regards to Han's retconned demise in Tokyo Drift.

This assurance came during an interview with Total Film for the magazine's April 2023 issue (now on sale), though Leterrier, who is no stranger to blockbuster filmmaking, didn't go into any specifics.

RELATED: Vin Diesel explains why 'Fast' X' returns to events of 'Fast Five': 'There is so much un-mined territory'

Nevertheless, a truce — however tenuous it might be — makes sense in the face of fresh baddie Dante Reyes (played by Jason Momoa), who's looking to settle the score after Dom (Vin Diesel) & Co. made off with his daddy's fortune in Fast Five. And even then, another antagonist, one that seeks to destroy the entire Toretto way of life, is lying in wait for Fast XI.

Jason Momoa is Dante in FAST X, directed by Louis Leterrier Photo: Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures

"I will say that you only have to look at where we are in the world, where technology is flying so fast we don't have a moment to consider the ramifications or the implications of how our future could be impacted by it, and imagine what the Toretto philosophy would be," Diesel told Total Film, building on previous comments he made about the villain he has in mind for the final chapter.

"If you think of a car as representing freedom, the antithesis of that is AI — it's driverless cars," continued the actor/producer. "Somewhere in there will lie the contrasting themes, the philoshopies that will be at war in this finale."

Diesel produced Fast X with Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Leo Abelo Perry are also along for the ride.

Written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock.