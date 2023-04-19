Jason Momoa blows up the Vatican with a smile in wild new 'Fast X' trailer

Dante and his gang are ‘going to hell’…and it’s safe to say Momoa’s new baddie likes it that way.

Rev those engines to the heavens, because Universal Pictures is whipping Fast X and its devilish new nemesis into one hell of a fun ride. Jason Momoa’s Fast X villain Dante comes off like a Joker-esque chaos embracer in the X-tra epic new trailer that’s freshly landed ahead of the movie’s supercharged arrival next month, and it almost goes without saying — but Dante looks eager to stake his very soul on making sure Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the family pay for the sins they've committed in the previous Fast Saga films.

“You guys are going to hell!” Dante delightedly tells his criminal sidekicks as his gang unleashes destruction on no less a high-value target than Vatican City, setting off a wicked Death Star-looking bomb that goes bouldering through the streets of Rome on a collision course with the most sacred of cultural spaces. It’s only the most devilish in a slew of dastardly acts that Momoa’s new-to-the-franchise baddie sets off in the second officially-released clip, which places a vengeful target squarely on Dom and everyone he’s ever loved.

RELATED: Will any characters die in 'Fast X'? Director teases not everyone will ride off into the sunset

“I am the man who is going to break your family…piece by piece,” Dante purrs as the clip cross-cuts with footage of Dom’s allies in separate states of peril — though Diesel’s iconic hero seems more than up to the task of protecting them all, even if the cost is (literally) steep.

Check out Fast X's official trailer #2 below:

Yep, the clip ends with more looks at Dom’s insane car plunge off the edge of a dam, this time showing him at one with his modified Dodge Charger as the beast careens down the face of the structure’s stupidly steep (we’re talking vertical) concrete wall. Elsewhere, the trailer shows off previously unseen looks at the rest of the fam’s role in the penultimate Fast Saga flick, with Han Lue (Sun Kang) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) both getting ample screen time.

As the trailer teases, the good guys still cast a mistrustful eye toward former nemesis Shaw, but at least that frenemy feeling is mutual: “Hey, you ain’t on my Christmas list either!’ Shaw jabs before nevertheless teaming up with Roman (Tyrese Gibson), who’s also spotted racing through Rome in — and we swear we’re not making this up — a gold-plated Lamborghini.

Fast Saga newcomer Brie Larson also gets a moment late in the clip, toting beers and cracking wise as new character Tess before showing her deadly-serious side behind an automatic weapon. It’s not all fire and brimstone, though, with comic relief coming from Dom’s brother, Jakob (John Cena), and his young son, Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry), who share an explosively entertaining close call midway through the clip.

Dante’s evil arc started with the events of Fast Five (2011), the film that ignited his offscreen rage as Dom and Brian (the late Paul Walker) pulled off a bonkers bank vault heist that resulted in the onscreen death of Brazilian kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) — a high-level gangster who, it turns out, was Dante’s father all along. Dante has “spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price,” the film’s synopsis teases, scattering “Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica.”

Be on the lookout for a brief glimpse of that icy Antarctic scene — complete with more looks at the mysterious lab where Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) throw hands — as you deconstruct all the fast-paced Fast X trailer’s fleetingly quick details.

From there, it’s a race to the starting line as Fast X gets set for its hugely hyped May 19 premiere in theaters everywhere. Get an early jump on the action by scoring advance tickets here!