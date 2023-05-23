Fast Saga Stars Joke About Han & Shaw’s Fast X Reunion

If Han’s snacking habit really does come from stress, then there’s a whole lot of eatin’ in the cards for Fast 11.

From Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock Johnson”) to Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to original Fast Saga frenemy Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) just can’t stop turning former foes into permanent family friends. Heck, even Fast X — the franchise’s newest movie installment — seems to set up the beginnings of a redemption arc for mega-criminal Cipher (Charlize Theron), in spite of all the murderous pain she’s caused.

One of the Fast Saga’s longest-running feuds has been between Shaw and sometimes-MIA family member Han Lue (Sung Kang), thanks to a sizable slice of multi-movie intrigue. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift initially led fans into thinking that Han had died in a Tokyo car crash, while a head-turning scene three films later in Fast & Furious 6 revealed that Statham’s character was behind the targeted crash all along.

Han, meanwhile, turned out to have been saved from the wreckage thanks to some well-timed stalking from Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), leaving fans to wonder whether Shaw — especially once he switched sides to befriend Dom and his crew — would ever really face his very much alive assassination target and at last make amends with Han for, y’know, trying to kill him in Tokyo in the first place.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers for Fast X lie ahead, so make a fast U-turn now if you haven’t seen the movie!**

Justice for Han? Well…Sort of

Shaw and Han pick up in Fast X right where Shaw’s infamous knock-at-the-door end credits scene in F9 leaves off, with Han reluctantly seeking Shaw’s aid as one of the only people on the planet — no matter their tortured past — who can help Dom and the family deal with their newest nemesis. Fans looking for a satisfying emotional payback for Han got something a little more hasty in Fast X, where Shaw and Han ditch the introductory small talk and instead almost instantly leap into side-by-side action to “dig some graves,” as Shaw puts it, against their new common enemy.

Of course, Statham and Kang are on decidedly better real-life terms than the high-stakes Fast Saga characters they portray, and Statham’s quick to heap praise on Kang for remaining a good sport as the franchise stretches the limits of what Han, by anyone’s sense of justice, should endure. After all, Fast X ends with the mind-blowing revelation that Han’s love interest Gisele (Gal Gadot) — believed to be dead following the explosive runway chase at the end of Fast & Furious 6 — has actually been in hiding all along, with an alive and breathing Gisele popping happily out of a submarine hatch in one of the new movie’s biggest oh-no-they-didn’t reveals.

Jason Statham in Fast X (2023) Photo: FAST X | Final Trailer/The Fast Saga YouTube

Through it all, Kang himself has been a good sport, says Statham. “He’s a lovely chap. He’s a very sweet-natured man and he’s a wonderful chap to work with, a great pro,” Statham shared from the recent red carpet premiere of Fast X. “We have the rivalry because…everyone knows the story, I’m not gonna sit here and tell you the story that everyone knows. But we get a face-off in this movie, so I think the Fast fans are gonna be very thrilled to see what the outcome is. It’s interesting.”

“Interesting” is one way to put it for sure. Does Han even know that Gisele is alive? And if not, what kind of emotions might spill out of him once he finds out the girl he planned to spend the rest of his life with has been faking her own death — even to him? Those are questions upcoming Fast Saga movies are sure to answer, even as fans are still getting used to the idea that Han and Shaw might’ve actually buried the hatchet and can fight on the same team (without fighting each other).

Sung Kang in Fast X (2023) Photo: FAST X | Final Trailer/The Fast Saga YouTube

Kang’s red carpet comments at least hint that he and Gisele might still have some kind of future together. “People forget that in the Fast franchise, the love story between Dom and Letty, it’s a timeless love story at the end of the day,” he said. “And I think it’s a perfect backdrop to have, perhaps, Han find love again.”

In the meantime, at least Han still has his snacks to console him. A serial muncher going all the way back to Tokyo Drift, he’s all but perfected the low-key art of stress eating, an on-screen trait that’s come to define (and endear) him to Fast Saga fans still holding out hope that Han’s story will ultimately have a happy ending. “Snacks are so important to Han that he incorporates them when his life is in danger,” Kang shared, while joking, “I think I look like a slob when I eat” in real life.

If that’s the case, Fast 11 is gonna have to balloon its food budget to keep pace with all the pent-up double-takes that are sure to be heading Han’s way. Catch Fast X in theaters now while we wait for Han’s reunion with his not-so-dead soul mate in the upcoming Fast 11, due to arrive sometime in 2025.

