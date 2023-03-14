'Fast X' assembles Toretto family (and Jason Momoa's Dante) in latest poster as tickets go on sale

You can't spell "poster" without "family." Well, technically you can, but that's not the point. Universal Pictures has unveiled a brand-new theatrical poster hyping up Fast X (in theaters this May) and nearly every character — be they friend or foe — is present and accounted for. If you're already raring to rev that engine, head over to Fandango to reserve seats now.

As leader of the fast-paced franchise, Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto sits smack dab in the center of the one-sheet, flanked on either side by two enemies: Cipher (Charlize Theron) and newcomer Dante (Jason Momoa). The unhinged son of Fast Five's South American drug lord Hernan Reyes, Dante is on the warpath, hellbent on avenging his father and stolen fortune.

"Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica," promises the official synopsis. "New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface."

And, of course, the poster also features the likes of Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Brie Larson (Tess), Daniela Melchior (TBD), and Alan Ritchson (TBD).

Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), Michael Rooker (Buddy), Rita Moreno (playing mother to Dom, Mia, and Jakob), and Leo Abelo Perry (playing Dom's son, Brian Marcos Toretto) are noticeably absent from the poster proceedings. The very bottom of the artwork, however, teases a return to both Rio de Janeiro and the series' street racing roots.

Check out the poster in all of its glory below:

Fast X Poster Photo: Universal Studios

Written by the trio of Justin Lin, Dan Mazeau, and Zach Dean, Fast X was directed by Louis Leterrier. The veteran of the Transporter and Now You See Me franchises stepped up to helm the project last year after Lin decided to take his hands off the proverbial wheel, while remaining on board as writer and producer. Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent are also producers. Executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock. If you want even more Vin Diesel action, then check out Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick.