Oops! Finn Wolfhard confirms how he accidentally guessed first 'Stranger Things' spinoff

The Netflix megahit Stranger Things is headed toward its concluding chapter, with creators Matt and Ross Duffer and their team hard at work sculpting the story for the show's fifth and final season. But that doesn't mean the end of Stranger Things as a franchise. The brothers are already at work on a spinoff that will continue the world originally centered on Hawkins, Indiana, a spinoff infamously guessed by one of the show's stars.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the series, stopped by The Tonight Show this week to discuss upcoming projects, including the final season of Stranger Things. That gave host Jimmy Fallon to ask Wolfhard if it was true that he just happened to guess the correct plot for the spinoff series at a time when the Duffers hadn't even told Netflix executives what they were thinking for the follow-up project. Wolfhard confirmed that he did in fact blurt out an idea while joking around on the set of Stranger Things 4, and was so accurate that the Duffers took him aside to make sure someone hadn't already leaked their concept.

“And then I was like, ‘But if you guys are actually going to do a spin-off, it should be this,'" Wolfhard recalled. "And then I said it and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Could we talk to you for a second?’ And then they pulled me off and they were like, ‘That is the idea. Who told you?’ and I was like, ‘No one,’ and they were like ‘What do you mean? You just came up with it?’ and I was like, ‘Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to expand.’ It was really funny and they were like ‘Okay, well… don’t tell anyone.’”

Wolfhard has, of course, kept his promise to the show's creators, and hasn't spilled the secret of the spinoff show. We still know virtually nothing about what the Duffers have planned for whatever the next Stranger Things series might be, but the brothers have teased that we can expect something very different from the flagship show.

"I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” Matt Duffer said back in July. "That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

In the meantime, we still have to wait for Stranger Things 5, coming eventually to Netflix. While you wait, you can stream Wolfhard's entire Tonight Show appearance over on Peacock.

