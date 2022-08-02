FX gives updates on genre slate including 'American Horror Story,' 'Kindred,' and 'Alien' series

At today's Television Critics Association Summer Tour day for FX, Chairman John Landgraf shared with SYFY WIRE and other reporters an update on the network's upcoming genre series, including the premiere of the 11th season of American Horror Story, the fall debut of their adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's Kindred, and the status of Noah Hawley's Alien series.

First up, Landgraf finally confirmed that the next season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology will return for its 11th season this fall. An exact premiere date wasn't revealed, but the most recent season, Double Feature, came to a close in October 2021. Neither this season's official subtitle or cast were revealed yet, but the AHS anthology was picked up for a 12th and 13th season back in January 2020.

Landgraf also cited the success of the standalone spin-off anthology, American Horror Stories, which debuted July 2021. A second season was greenlit by FX in August 2021. No details on when that sophomore season is expected to return.

Also coming this fall is the eight episode adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's seminal sci-fi book, Kindred. The series is executive produced and showrun by playwright and MacArthur Fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Actress Mallori Johnson plays Dana, a contemporary African-American writer who finds herself being pulled across time from her life in the now to the 19th century American plantation where her ancestors lived. The cast also includes Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and Gayle Rankin. Kindred's premiere date is expected to be revealed next month.

Finally, there was news about the highly-anticipated Alien series penned by Noah Hawley (Legion), with Ridley Scott executive producing under his Scott Free production banner. Landgraf confirmed that Hawley, who is also taking on executive producer and showrunning responsibilities, turned in the scripts for the entire season, which is on target to go into production in 2023. For this first television series of the Alien franchise, Hawley is setting the story on Earth before Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) enters the story in Ridley Scott's 1979 classic, Alien. The series will also reportedly feature an entirely brand-new cast of characters, with the xenomorph itself as the only known connector to the franchise. We'll have to wait and see if the problematic Weyland-Yutani company is also part of the fun. A late 2023 premiere on FX is possible.

Speaking of aliens, Resident Alien Season 2 returns to SYFY Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET before returning for a third season. If you need to catch up, Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 are streaming now on Peacock.