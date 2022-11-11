The plot thickens! Rian Johnson & Daniel Craig down for more 'Knives Out' movies after 'Glass Onion'

Rian Johnson’s next Knives Out movie, Glass Onion, is set to premiere in select theaters this month before hitting Netflix in December. The movie is the second one in Johnson’s burgeoning mystery franchise, and once again stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, who once again finds himself involved in a mystery with many layers (pun intended, sorry).

Johnson already has a third Knives Out movie greenlit at Netflix, and in a recent interview with Total Film, said he had no problem jumping right back into the Knives Out world.

"I had for a while thought that maybe I should do something else first," Johnson said. "But the God’s honest truth is, I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one — right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me. So I might just dive in and see what we come up with."

And for fans of Benoit’s exploits, there’s even better news: Johnson said he has no problem making even more Knives Out films down the road. Johnson noted that he and Craig would be down for more movies “as long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves … the second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books — we’re doing something new and surprising every time."

Craig is also on board to play Benoit again sooner rather than later. "It might be [the next thing I do]," he told Total Film. "I don’t know, it depends on how quick [Johnson] is."

Johnson has also been busy on other mystery-related projects. The writer-director is behind the upcoming Peacock series, Poker Face, which has Natasha Lyonne solving a mystery-a-week thanks to her character’s uncanny ability to tell when people are lying.

Poker Face is set to premiere on Peacock in 2023, and Glass Onion is in select theaters from Nov. 23-29, and on Netflix on Dec. 23, just in time for Christmas.

Looking for more gumshoe work in the meantime? All seasons of Columbo and Murder She Wrote are now streaming on Peacock.