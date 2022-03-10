'Halloween Ends' officially wraps production on its way to October slashing

Michael Myers' bloody return to the big screen is one step closer to scaring the pants off of us. Posting on Instagram Wednesday evening, producer Ryan Turek confirmed that Halloween Ends has officially wrapped principal photography down in Georgia.

"Last night of shooting," he wrote in the caption. "A wrap on our Halloween trilogy. Incredible journey. Amazing cast, amazing crew. While we obviously have post-production ahead of us, it’s still an emotional night."

David Gordon Green returns as director and co-writer for the third and final chapter in this rebooted trilogy, which is slated for a wide theatrical bow this October. So there's still time for reshoots, post-production, and test screenings to take place before the movie is ready for audiences. Gordon Green has already confirmed that Ends will take place four years after the events of Halloween Kills.

With Karen Strode (Judy Greer) now dead, it's up to Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) to take care of the kitchen knife-loving menace once and for all.

Curtis finished shooting her scenes at the end of February, writing that she had sustained a few minor injuries from the apparently grueling photography. "I'm back to Jamie and I'm already cleaning and organizing and throwing things out although I'm doing so with a tiny limp," she wrote, "and moving much slower as I am battered and bruised but ebullient from the experience of shooting HALLOWEEN ENDS!"

Speaking with SYFY WIRE ahead of Kills, Gordon Green touched on whether the third installment would truly be the end of the story. If the last 44 years are anything to go off of, you can't keep Michael down for very long.

“I know that if I just continue it, I could go on forever. I’m trying to restrain myself and behave and wrap it up in a conclusive way,” he told us. “Because if I look at it as a personal opportunity for me to play with the characters and the world that John Carpenter and Debra Hill created, I wanna make it very contained and controllable. I want to be a curator of the property for a minute and I wanna do some quality control for lack of a better term and have some fun in that wheelhouse and then say goodnight and let the next generation and the next filmmaker and the next great creative idea take over with that mythology.”

Halloween Ends will slash its way into theaters Friday, Oct. 14 before stalking onto Peacock 45 days later. Originally scheduled to open around the 2021 Halloween season, Ends became a casualty of the near-constant studio delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

