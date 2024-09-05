Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Has Free Hidden Scares If You Just Look Up

HHN 2024 has a lot of scares on the ground, but if you look up, you'll get one more macabre show.

Halloween and horror enthusiasts know it’s officially the best time of the year — the opening of Universal Resort Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Those who venture all the way to Universal Studios in Florida know they’re in for some spectacular Haunted Houses and Scare Zones, but there’s a small scare hidden throughout the park for those clever enough to find it.

Universal Resort Orlando pulled out all the stops with Halloween Horror Nights 2024, offering 10 movie-quality haunted houses based on some new and original IP. There are also five terrifying Scare Zones peppered throughout the park to ensure you don't wait too long between frights. However, hidden within one of those Scare Zones is a little theatrical show all its own.

By day, the stretch of road that plays home to the Universal Studios Orlando’s New York City-themed area becomes the horrific Torture Fair Scare Zone, where a Renaissance Fair has been taken over by demented villains determined to bring new, painful torture to the guests. For those who manage to tear their eyes away from the grotesque horrors of the Torture Fair Scare Zone, they’ll see many of the windows that otherwise make up the New York-themed buildings have horrors happening within them.

Halloween Horror Nights. Photo: NBC

If you take a quick look up at the windows at the right time while strolling through the Torture Fair, you’ll see silhouette scenes of murder and mayhem playing out where you are nothing but a helpless viewer doomed to watch victims of unspeakable human (and possibly inhuman) horrors meet their end.

According to a representative from the park, the scares that take place within these windows are ideas that didn’t quite fit into this year’s Halloween Horror Nights selection of Haunted Houses and Scare Zones. However, they were simply too delightful and macabre to leave on the table. So, while they exist only as little Easter eggs in the windows today, sometime soon they may make their way to a proper HHN attraction.

Halloween Horror Nights. Photo: NBC

If you're in the right place at the right time, you'll see scenes of people getting stabbed and dismembered while delighted ghouls and killers dance around, pleased with their evil work.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 opened its gates at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30, the earliest it’s ever kicked off in all its 33-year history to accommodate as many horror fans as possible between now and when it closes up shop for another year. Those interested should get themselves to Florida to soak up all the thrills, chills, and kills waiting for them after sunset in Universal Studios Orlando.

