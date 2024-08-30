No Possible Explanation: The Ark S2 E7 Highlight

SYFY Conjuring Back to Hogwarts Harry Potter Marathon For Labor Day Weekend 2024: Everything to Know

Both wizards and Muggles alike know that the Hogwarts Express promptly departs from King's Cross Station's Platform Nine and Three Quarters at 11 o'clock sharp on September 1. It's the only way for young spell-casters to reach the preeminent school of witchcraft and wizardry in Europe (unless you're a fan of Beauxbatons or Durmstrang).

In any case, SYFY is hopping aboard the magical steam engine a day early this year with its "Back to Hogwarts" marathon of all eight Harry Potter films airing over the long Labor Day 2024 weekend. The fun kicks off bright and early tomorrow morning — Saturday, August 31 — with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ends on the evening of Monday, September 2 with Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2. The marathon will also include a broadcast of the third Fantastic Beasts movie: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

SYFY's "Back to Hogwarts" Harry Potter Movie Marathon Full Schedule

Saturday, August 31:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - 10 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - 1:26 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - 5:00 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - 8:30 p.m. ET.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - 11:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 1:

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2:32 a.m. ET

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - 8:00 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - 11:06 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - 2:07 p.m. ET.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - 5:33 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 8:33 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 - 11:59 p.m. ET

Monday, September 2:

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 3:05 a.m. ET

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban - 6:00 a.m. ET

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire - 9:04 a.m. ET

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix - 12:30 p.m. ET

Harry Potter And The Half-blood Prince - 3:31 p.m. ET

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 - 6:58 p.m. ET

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 10:05 p.m. ET